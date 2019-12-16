Quantcast
// RR One

United Airlines Has a New Direct Flight to Cape Town. Here Are 6 Things to Do When You Get There

Launched December 15, the flight from Newark will bring you closer to chic seaside suites, CBD-infused pastries, rooftop cocktails overlooking Table Mountain and more.

The Marley Hotel Cape Town Photo: By Claire Gunn, courtesy The Marly

Thanks to United Airlines’ new direct flight from Newark to Cape Town (launched December 15th), getting to South Africa’s glitzy seaside city has never been simpler. While we brace ourselves for winter in the northern hemisphere, only 14.5 hours away (the duration of the new flight) lies this oceanside gem, with her sunny beaches, dramatic scenery, proximity to wine country, and a slew of new and notable restaurants, hotels and cafés. Here are six reasons to book your ticket today.

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad