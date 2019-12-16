United Airlines Has a New Direct Flight to Cape Town. Here Are 6 Things to Do When You Get There

Thanks to United Airlines’ new direct flight from Newark to Cape Town (launched December 15th), getting to South Africa’s glitzy seaside city has never been simpler. While we brace ourselves for winter in the northern hemisphere, only 14.5 hours away (the duration of the new flight) lies this oceanside gem, with her sunny beaches, dramatic scenery, proximity to wine country, and a slew of new and notable restaurants, hotels and cafés. Here are six reasons to book your ticket today.