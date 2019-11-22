Where to Stay and Play in Miami for Art Basel 2019

Whether you’re a serious art collector or just learning to appreciate it—or, let’s be honest, simply love a good party scene in Miami Beach—Art Basel is the time to visit Miami. Taking place Dec. 5-8 this year at the Miami Beach Convention Center and with exhibitions across the city, Art Basel allows you to take in as much or as little of the scene as you like, depending on where you stay. Hotels around Miami Beach are also key players in the annual event, hosting exclusive parties, pop-ups and VIP guests galore. Here’s where to stay and play if you’re in town during Art Basel this year.