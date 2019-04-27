This Kenyan Suite Is a Fitting Tribute to the Man Who Invented the Modern-Day Luxury Safari

The founder of luxury travel company, Abercrombie & Kent, Geoffrey Kent was born in 1942, while his British parents were on safari in Zambia—so it makes sense that Africa, and the safari experience in particular, are so close to his heart. The noted explorer is credited with redefining the modern safari experience, from introducing the first upscale “photo-safaris” and mobile tented camps with refrigeration (making access to fresh food possible) in the 1960s, to launching some of the world’s first private-jet safari itineraries that are today incredibly popular (and often imitated). And now, adding to all of Kent’s other accolades, is a gorgeous new suite created in his honor at Sanctuary Olonana, the flagship property of the Sanctuary Retreats collection—which Kent founded in 1999,

With its sweeping savannas, Big Five wildlife, and annual wildebeest Great Migration, Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve is one of the best destinations for unforgettable safaris. In the heart of this reserve, set on a private spot along the Mara River, is Sanctuary Olonana, a sustainably-minded camp where the 14 design-conscious suites are surrounded by lush forests and pods of resident hippos. During migration season, the action is just 40 minutes away; the rest of the time, game drives, hot air balloon rides, bush dinners and other intimate experiences await.

As of mid-April, you can take it all in from the Geoffrey Kent Suite. Built with clean lines, contemporary style, vibrant art and native materials (like locally-quarried stone and Kenyan cedarwood), the top suite features two bedrooms, each with midcentury-modern-inspired furnishings, cloud-like beds, and attached bathrooms with freestanding tubs. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls open up to a wraparound private deck and a raised infinity pool with views of the river. A fully-stocked bar stands ready for crafting cocktails, while meals will be prepared on-site by a private chef and served in the fireplace-equipped dining room. Guests of this suite also enjoy their own dedicated safari guide and vehicle, assuring they will enjoy the kinds of transformative experiences with nature and wildlife that Kent has celebrated throughout his career.