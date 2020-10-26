From Future Trips to High-End Luggage, 13 Gifts Intrepid Travelers Will Love

With the world as their shopping catalog, travel junkies have always been a tricky group to buy gifts for—and the events of 2020 have only made the task trickier. So for our list of what to get these once and future high-fliers, we’re spotlighting products inspired by some favorite destinations, as well as items that will come in handy for adventures that are closer to home, like road trips and staycations. Looking ahead to sunnier days, we’ve also included a few limited-edition, Robb Report exclusive trips that will inspire travelers to get back on the road in high style, when the time is right.

Behind the Bar: 50 Cocktail Recipes from the World’s Most Iconic Hotels

Pay tribute to the art of the hotel bar—and recreate some signature recipes—with this beautiful new hardcover book. Author Alia Akkam tells the stories behind 50 of the world’s top hotel hangouts, with insight from bartenders, hoteliers and designers; featured properties include the Round Robin Bar at the Willard Intercontinental in Washington, DC, the American Bar at The Stafford in London, and Bar 228 at Le Meurice in Paris. Alongside the text and recipes, colorful illustrations give the book a vintage flair.

Buy Now: $17.99

TUMI V4 Care Kit

Whether you’re getting on a plane or just heading to the store, take this TUMI kit along for the ride. Inside the polycarbonate case (which is made with recycled materials), you’ll find a TSA-approved pouch, three face masks, a bottle of moisturizing hand sanitizer and a pack of multipurpose surface cleansing wipes. With these safety tools in tow, you’ll be well prepared for the journey ahead.

Buy Now: $100

Bright Black Diaspora Collection

Founded by a Durham, North Carolina-based husband-and-wife team, Bright Black uses custom scents and all-natural waxes to craft candles that celebrate positive Black narratives. Fans like Beyonce and Michelle Obama have praised the line, which includes candles named for—and inspired by—cities that have rich Black stories to tell. The Diaspora Collection features all five of these city candles, including Paris (a combination of peony, gardenia blossoms and crème brulee), Kingston (with notes of rum, grapefruit and sugar cane), Addis Ababa (a mix of milk, honey, frankincense and myrrh), Salvador (a unique combo of acai palm and sea salt) and Durham (a warming blend of tobacco, whiskey and cotton).

Buy Now: $125

Payot Skincare Advent Calendar

Unlock a treat a day for two weeks with this advent calendar-style gift box from luxury French skincare line, Payot. Behind each of the windows in the chic box are mini versions of Payot essentials, from the Roselift Collagéne Jour Lifting Cream and Micellar Cleansing Milk to the Hydra 24+ Lip Stick. In addition to the fun of having 24 days of surprises, you’ll also have compiled the ultimate travel-friendly skincare kit once all the windows have been opened.

Buy Now: $75

Briggs & Riley Sympatico Luggage`

Reimagined and re-launched this fall, Briggs & Riley’s Sympatico Collection of suitcases now blend sleek style with high-performance features. Each of the four sizes includes the brand’s patented CX Expansion system—a first of its kind for hard-shell suitcases—which allows for up to 25 percent more capacity when you need it, while still keeping contents compressed. Available in sophisticated, matte-finish black, plum and navy, the cases also have 360-degree double spinner wheels, durable hardware and a monogrammable leather patch.

Buy Now: $569+

Assouline X Olympia Le Tan Limited Edition Book Clutches

Know for its glossy coffee table books, publishing house Assouline has joined forces with bespoke French artisan brand Olympia Le-Tan to present a Fall 2020 collection of limited-edition clutch purses that pay homage to feelings of wanderlust. Each book-shaped clutch features the cover of one of five Assouline titles, including two travel tomes: In the Spirit of Miami Beach and French Riviera in the 1920s. (The non-travel-related options include The Proust Questionnaire—sure to be a conversation starter at the next soiree.) The two brands previously partnered on a summer-themed collection celebrating such destinations as Capri and Tulum.

Buy Now: $1025+

Montblanc MB 01 Smart Headphones

Specifically made with travel in mind, Montblanc’s first-ever smart headphones marry high sound quality, long-lasting comfort and a stylish, ergonomic design. Top features include active noise cancellation, sound-enhancing software, optimal call quality (with clear voice capture tech), long battery life and integrated Google Assistant—all wrapped up with cushy leather padding. Lightweight and foldable, the headphones come with an adapter for airplanes and a fabric travel pouch. Available in black/chrome, brown/gold and light gray/polished metal.

Buy Now: $595

ROAM Customizable Luggage

Whether you’re wheeling your suitcase into a local hotel or checking it in for a longer journey, you’ll stand out with your made-to-order, totally customizable ROAM hard-cover suitcase. Choose one of the four lightweight models—including two carry-on options and two check-in sizes—then get creative personalizing the colors of everything from the shells and wheels to the zippers and piping; a monogram is also included. New for this season is an array of on-trend colors like Venetian Green, Arabian Purple, Rio Fire and Marrakech Tan.

Buy Now: $495+

Zero Halliburton Aluminum Attaché Case

Since launching in 1938, Zero Halliburton’s aluminum cases have held everything from the names of Academy Award winners and moon rocks brought back from the Apollo 11 mission to the presidential nuclear football. (They’ve also been used in hundreds of movies and TV shows, including the upcoming James Bond film.) The recently reimagined versions have a brushed exterior, an ergonomic, cushion-cut handle, and damage-protecting concave edging—all the better to carry your own precious, top-secret cargo. Colors include black, polished blue and classic silver.

Buy Now: $365+

Your Own Private Great Camp in the Adirondacks

Set in the foothills of the Adirondacks on a 5,000-acre private lake, Lake Kora was built in 1898 to serve as a Gilded Age Great Camp retreat for the then Lieutenant Governor of New York (and later, was owned by a branch of the Vanderbilt family.) Today, the idyllic, 1,000-acre adult camp-style hideaway is available for private use between July 1-October 15. With this Robb Report exclusive package, enjoy a two-night stay for up to 28 guests, with accommodations spread out over the main complex and the Island Cottage; all farm-to-table meals, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; and round-trip transfers from New York City via your choice of helicopter or seaplane (also for up to 28 people.) Once at the retreat, the endless activities include kayaking, sailing, tennis, hiking, baseball and rides in vintage canoes. There’s also a two-floor games house with squash courts and heritage bowling alleys, and a small spa—plus an expert team who can arrange for pretty much anything you want. Starting at $155,000.

Contact The Property: Here

A Trip of a Lifetime to Italy

When travel to Italy resumes, celebrate with this ultimate itinerary created by luxury travel operator Red Savannah. It all starts in the Dolomites, where you’ll stay in a private four-bedroom lodge—staffed by a private chef and sommelier—and enjoy activities such as biking, golfing, rafting and helicopter tours. Next, it’s on to Rome, where you’ll settle into what was once Pope Innocent X’s private apartment, then set off for exclusive tours of the Vatican and Sistine Chapel that include visits to rooms that are never open to the public. Finally, you’ll head to the coast, where you’ll board a 74-foot catamaran to cruise the Bay of Naples, Sicily or around Corsica and Sardinia. The fully-crewed, four-cabin vessel comes with toys like waterskis, scuba and snorkeling equipment and two Seabobs. From $119,400 based on four travelers, excluding international flights.

Contact the Organizers: Here

An Exclusive Journey Through Kenya

Designed for Robb Report by the experts at Micato, this two-week adventure features some of the most exclusive lodges in Kenya, and some of the most unforgettable safari experiences. Starting in Nairobi, with a stay at the iconic Giraffe Manor and a visit to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the trip will continue on to the Maasai Mara, where your home for four nights will be the luxe Mara Nyika—a camp that enjoys privileged clearance to cross over conservancy boundaries, resulting in the best game viewing opportunities.

Explore the area by jeep, camel, foot and hot air balloon, then head to Segera Retreat atop the Laikipia Plateau, where you’ll check in to one of the villas, and enjoy one night under the stars in the exclusive Nay Palad Bird Nest accommodation. After enjoying a thrilling helicopter ride over the diverse topography, it’s off to the lush Borana Conservancy and the hidden-away Arijiju—a former private home with walk-in fireplaces, copper bathtubs, tennis courts and olive groves. Contact luxury safari specialist Megan Button for more details and to book. Starting at $94,500 per person, based on double occupancy.

Call 800-642-2861 to Book

Soar Over (and Sleep Under) 8 Himalayan Peaks

Designed exclusively for Robb Report by Remote Lands, the one-of-its-kind Bucket List Nepal: 8 Himalayan Peaks by Helicopter itinerary gives you the chance to visit Everest base camp—as well as the base camps at Kanchenjunga, Makalu, Lhotse, Cho Oyu, Manaslu, Dhaulagiri and Annapurna. You’ll journey from one spectacular vantage point to the next via helicopter, led by an experienced sherpa, and overnight in cozy mountain accommodations. The trip also includes time in Pokhara and Kathmandu. $34,000 per person.

Contact Remote Lands: Here