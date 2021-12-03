The 13 Best Gifts for Intrepid World Travelers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Travel junkies are a tricky group to buy gifts for: Not only have they been there, done that, but they’ve also likely picked up some pretty unique things along the way. So this year, for our list of the best gifts for travelers, we’re spotlighting products that might spark wanderlust and inspiration (think gorgeous books celebrating global destinations), as well as useful items that help enhance journeys, from stylish pet carriers and portable UV disinfecting wands to the perfect tool for aerating wine while on the road. Because these days, anything that can help ease the stress and hassle of travel is really the biggest gift of all.

Great Escapes USA, The Hotel Book

Consider this the ultimate US travel guide—particularly for hotel junkies. Written by Angelika Taschen, this 360-page hardcover travel book spotlights various destinations across the continent via engaging images, lively text and practical info. Along the way, you’ll go inside a diverse collection of design-centric hotels. From a horse ranch, a former miners’ camp and a laid-back surfers’ motel to Southern belles in New Orleans and Austin, you’ll get to check in to an array of inns, each with its own story to tell.

Buy Now: $60

Marc Jacobs x Four Seasons New York Downtown Sweatshirt

Celebrate the Big Apple and one of its top luxury hotels with this limited-edition sweatshirt designed by Marc Jacobs. Only around 250 examples of the sweatshirt are available, each made from 100-percent cotton and featuring a fully embroidered front emblazoned with the names of the designer and the Four Seasons New York Downtown Hotel, as well as a juicy red apple. The cozy item is available for purchase in the hotel’s Spa boutique or over the phone. Meanwhile, fans of the Four Seasons brand in general are sure to love something from the company’s recently expanded online shop, which is stocking new items like cashmere throws with the signature vine logo ($949) and plush, hand-stitched velvet slippers in colors inspired by Four Seasons locations like Napa, Hampshire and Anguilla ($299).

Contact Hotel Here: $175

Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee Edition

Snap your travel pics in style with this new, limited-edition camera from Leica, fashion label Vans and skater-musician-photographer Ray Barbee. Covered in Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern, the compact camera has the same technical specifications as the serially produced model (like a large Micro Four Thirds sensor, a fast zoom, Bluetooth connectivity and a lens with a full-frame-equivalent range of 24 –75 mm), plus a specially designed carrier strap and other flourishes. Compact and just 12.7 ounces, the camera also comes with a matching dust bag emblazoned with a travel-appropriate quote from Barbee noting that “the joy is in capturing the journey.”

Buy Now: $1,695.00

July Trunk Collection

Hardcover clamshell suitcases may be all the rage these days, but there’s something about them that doesn’t always work for us (it’s usually trying to get the case to zip up without things falling out from one side.) Which is why the Trunk collection from Australian luggage brand July is so great. In addition to sporting a retro-chic, steamer trunk-inspired design and a lightweight anodized aluminum frame, the cases—available in both carry-on and check-in sizes—have latch locks instead of zippers, covers for both sides and a signature compression system. The Checked version also has an 80/20 shape, meaning one side is deeper than the other for easy packing; the Carry-On, meanwhile, has an ejectable power bank that can charge both laptops and phones. Available in Deep Green, Light Sand and Slate Gray; personalization available.

Buy Now: $345

Silent Cities

The peak months of the pandemic are not ones we really want to remember, but for travel photographers, they afforded a rare opportunity to capture images of cities as we’ve rarely seen them before—and hopefully won’t see again. In this stunning, just-released collection, photographers from around the world spotlight 15 cities, from Tokyo to Tel Aviv, as they were in mid-2020. From an empty Times Square to a deserted Colosseum, the photos are at times eerie and unsettling, but also reveal the beauty beneath these usually bustling urban centers.

Buy Now: $40

SurfaceSoap UV Wand

PhoneSoap’s line of products—which cleanse and sanitize your electronics, keys, credit cards and more using UV light—became best-sellers during the pandemic, and now the company is helping travelers take that tech on the road. The recently launched SurfaceSoap UV is a portable, easy-to-use wand that, when flashed over surfaces, kills 99.9-percent of bacteria and viruses in seconds, helping to improve sanitation and disinfect high-touch areas. Use it on your laptop after it’s been handled by TSA, on that hotel room counter or remote control, on your plane seat and anywhere in between.

Buy Now: $199

Away Pet Carrier

Away isn’t just known for its handy, lightweight suitcases—it’s also a favorite for this pet carrier which, since its 2020 launch, has at times had a 1,500-person-long waitlist. Luckily, it’s back in stock in time for the holidays, making it the perfect gift for any jet-setting pet owner. Certified for the Center for Pet Safety, and made to FAA requirements, the carrier has removable, washable bedding, a water-resistant lining, a safety collar clip, ventilation and privacy panels and pockets that can hold things for both you and the furry traveler (like a collapsible water bowl). It will even strap on to an Away roller case for extra mobility.

Buy Now: $225

CurrentBody Skin Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Mask

On a red-eye flight from his home base in London, leading aesthetic doctor Steven Harris tried to sleep using the airline-issued flight mask, but was too aware of the tight muscles around his brow—which were both making it tough to unwind and, no doubt, causing wrinkles. Six years, multiple peer-reviewed studies, a patent and many celebrity fans later, Dr. Harris launched this next-gen face mask, which uses raised silicone dots to help relax muscles, lower stress levels, encourage sleep and prevent wrinkles. And there’s nothing to charge or even an on-off button—just don the silky mask and drift away.

Buy Now: $120

Aervana Travel

Is your travel junkie giftee also an oenophile? Then this new gadget’s for them (and maybe you, too.) The ingenious one-touch wine aerator allows you to help your chosen bottle of wine to properly breathe, whether you’re on a hike, having a picnic or just heading to visit family for the holidays. Simply attach the included stainless steel tube to the compact aerator, then slip the Aervana over the top of an open bottle and press the button—and out comes the perfect pour. Not only does the Aervana provide six times the aeration as the traditional pour-through version, but it also will aerate over 150 bottles of wine on just one set of batteries—which should be good enough for at least one trip. The handy item also comes in a convenient case that easily slips into a purse or carry-on bag.

Buy Now: $79

Timeless Paris

One of the great pleasures of exploring Paris is wandering its smaller streets and happening upon the tucked-away ateliers, boutiques and artisan workshops that have seemingly been there forever. In this charming book, which feels more like a travel journal, artist and designer Marin Montagut helps recreate that experience by taking us inside 19 such spots. Through photos, drawings, watercolors and collages, you’ll “visit” places like Maison du Pastel, which has been making hand-rolled, custom pigments since 1729; Ultramod, which has been supplying designers with fabrics, trimmings and buttons since 1832; and Herboristerie de la Place Clichy, a historic pharmacy that makes special tinctures and remedies. Also included are a few small specialty museums and other hidden gems.

Buy Now: $40

The Galileo by Glamcor Portable Light Ring

Whether your travels include lots of WFH Zoom calls or you just like to keep your Insta followers apprised of your latest meal, good lighting is essential. Named for the pioneering astronomer, this useful gadget has an easy clip-on for your phone or other devices in its center, and a surrounding light ring that can be adjusted (via a remote) to your preferred brightness levels and color temperature. There’s also a Bluetooth feature, and the 18-inch ring folds in half (and the tripod folds down) for easy portability and storage in the included travel case.

Buy Now: $395

Hyperice Hypervolt Go

While many gyms, spas and even wellness-focused hotels suites are starting to feature percussion massage tools to help guests work out tight knots, this handy tool from Hyperice allows you to ensure you’ll always stay loose while on the go. Light but still powerful, the Hypervolt Go fits easily into a carry-on bag, while its ergonomic design helps it fit comfortably into your hand. It’s also got patented QuietGlide technology for a near-silent operation, two adjustable attachments, three massage speeds and over two-and-half hours of battery life.

Buy Now: $199

The Carlyle

Since opening in the 1930s, the Carlyle hotel on New York City’s Upper East Side has been a favorite of both travelers—royalty, celebrities and heads of state among them—and locals who consider the iconic Bemelmans Bar their neighborhood watering hole. In this Assouline tome with a foreword by Lenny Kravitz, readers will learn about the history of the 90-year-old hotel (now a part of the Rosewood collection) via stories, VIP interviews and never-before-seen photos, and get a glimpse at the recent renovation by noted designer Tony Chi.

Buy Now: $120