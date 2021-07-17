This Grand Canyon Escape Lets You Glamp Under the Stars Inside a Luxe Glass Pyramid

Escaping the chaos and connecting with nature has never looked so stylish.

Set off the south rim of the Grand Canyon, a 20-acre property will soon house 10 striking, temperature-controlled glass pyramids with exceptional views of the desert and the night sky. Named Nomad’s Pad, the solar-powered project–which recently met its fundraising goals on Indiegogo–plans to offer guests their own 400 square-foot, comforts-filled glass pyramid for one to three nights of luxurious camping. The limited number of pyramids means guests are spaced out for truly unobstructed 360-degree views—yet when privacy is needed, the structures’ clear glass walls turn opaque with just the touch of a button, thanks to smart glass technology.

Constructed with passive house principles for maximum efficiency, each pyramid will come with air conditioning, a queen-sized bed, luxury linens, a detached private bathroom and shower, eco-friendly toiletries and complimentary tea and coffee. Cushy outdoor amenities include a private hot tub, propane fire pit, a hammock and a private patio decked out with lounge furniture. Upon Nomad’s Pad’s estimated October 2021 opening, travelers will be able to reach the grounds with a one-to three-and-a-half-hour drive from area hubs like Flagstaff, Phoenix and Las Vegas; Grand Canyon National Park itself is a short 25-minute drive away. The official name of the rural town where the currently undeveloped land sits is known as Grand Canyon Junction; surrounded by Pinyon trees and juniper berries, the area is also home to Under Canvas’ Grand Canyon location.

Rental property veterans and Nomad’s Pad co-founders, Jenny and Victor Pegeanu have spent years creating nature-immersive stays “with a hint of glam” throughout the Grand Canyon area, earning the duo’s offerings plenty of five-star reviews on platforms like Airbnb. This new experience will take things to a higher level by also offering guests “stress-melting” on-site activities such as sip and paint classes, yoga, outdoor movies and soothing sound baths and massages. Nomad’s Pad will also be providing guests with farm-to-table meals from a food truck stocked with locally-sourced ingredients, as well as beer, wine and craft cocktails. Guests will also be able to book hikes, jeep tours of the landscape, boating trips and south rim airplane tours, among a range of other activities. And if you desperately need access to the web, that’s available on the grounds, as well.

Interested visitors can currently back the campaign to earn priority booking privileges. First, create an Indiegogo account and then select a perk (the amount of nights you prefer), which range from $579 to $1,659 in value. From there, travelers will submit their payment info before receiving a confirmation email with a specialized voucher code to use on the eventual booking portal. For more information, visit the listing on the Nomad’s Pad Indiegogo page.