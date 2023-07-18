Harrods Is Opening Its First Exclusive Members-Only Club in Shanghai This Year

After 184 years, Harrods is finally inviting you to join its exclusive inner circle.

The swanky British department store, which was founded by Henry Charles Harrod back in 1849, has decided to open its very first members’ club. Located in the heart of Shanghai, the “Residence” is set to open at the end of this year with only 250 members being initially accepted.

Set within the city’s stately Cha House, the private club will pair quintessential British luxury with the finest hospitality. Members and their guests will have full run of a refined bar and a spacious lounge, intimate private dining rooms, and outdoor terraces. You will also be able to dine at a high-end restaurant by 17 Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay and sip coveted top-shelf spirits by some of the world’s preeminent producers.

The Residence Philippe Roy

Gordon Ramsay at the Residence Shanghai will actually be the English chef’s first location in the Chinese city. The restaurant will be inspired by the social nature of the club and offer elevated British dining. The menu hasn’t yet been shared, but it’s likely Ramsay’s famous beef wellington and fish and chips will make the cut.

“It has long been an ambition of mine to open a restaurant in Shanghai, and it was always about the perfect time and the perfect location,” the chef said in a statement. “I’m delighted to be partnering with Harrods on the Residence, a truly exclusive and exciting opportunity where we will be bringing a very special and thoughtfully curated menu of British cuisine to the members and their guests, later this year.”

Inside the Residence. Philippe Roy

The Residence has also partnered with Edrington to give members access to a spectacular whisky collection. (The group’s impressive portfolio includes nine beloved Scotch and spirits brands.) The club will serve expressions from the Macallan, the Glenrothes, and Highland Park, to name but a few heavy hitters. Members will also be able to partake in private dinners and masterclasses hosted by the distilleries.

Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant inside the Residence. Julian Broad

To ensure total privacy, memberships will be capped at 250. Additional members will be considered following peer nominations, though. There will be three tiers of membership, starting from about $20,000 (¥150,000) per year. Members will get automatic Black Tier status with Harrods Rewards and associated benefits in London, as well as access to Harrods Aviation, Harrods Estates, and Harrods Interior Design. You’ll even get to enjoy private shopping services at the iconic Knightsbridge store.

The outdoor terrace. Philippe Roy

“Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member,” Harrods managing director Michael Ward adds.

Ready to join? Expressions of interest for membership can be registered via WeChat.