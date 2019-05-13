Meet the Fearless Travel Planner Creating One-Off Adventures for High-End Clients

It’s not often you’ll see Henry Cookson gasping for air, but right now he’s huffing and puffing as he stands at the edge of the 400-foot Hoyo del Aire sinkhole in the highlands of northeastern Colombia. The burly Brit adventurer has just rappelled to the bottom of the crater to explore its overgrown floor before pulling himself back up his climbing rope in midair, one grueling tug at a time. We’re north of Bogotá in a remote part of Santander province, where the Hoyo is one of many natural marvels that come with not only dozens of rare bird and plant species but also dramatic backstories—some darker than others. Locals say that only about 80 climbers have ever made it down to the base of the sinkhole and back, though over the centuries plenty more have been pushed over the precipice to their deaths, either by Spanish conquistadors or modern-day guerrillas or paramilitaries. Sure enough, Cookson reports that one of his first sightings amid the thick vegetation below was a human shinbone sticking out of a corroded combat boot.

But Cookson isn’t one to be deterred by a little gore. Instead, he’s pondering how he might manage to lower his clients into this spectacular crater in a more pleasant—and less hair-raising—way. To start, next time he’ll bring a tent. “Imagine being at the bottom of this ancient hole in the ground and looking up at the stars,” he says. “About 5,000 people have now climbed Mount Everest, but only a handful of people have ever seen this amazing place.”