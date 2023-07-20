This New High-Speed Train Will Take You From Rome to Pompeii in Under Two Hours

According to Stanford University’s interactive ORBIS map, it would have taken ancient Romans more than two days to trek 184 miles from Rome to Pompeii in 200 CE. Now you can complete that journey in under two hours.

Trenitalia just rolled out a new high-speed train route between the two Italian cities that will take exactly one hour and 57 minutes, as reported by Travel + Leisure. Prior to this direct service, travelers had to either change in Naples or in Salerno, which added between 15 and 30 minutes of extra time.

The non-stop service launched on July 16 but will initially only operate on the third Sunday of the month. (This may increase in the future.) The next departures are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 20. The train will leave Rome at 8:43 a.m. and come back from Pompeii at 6:40 p.m.

The Frecciarossa train will run from Rome to Pompeii on the third Sunday of the month. GABRIEL BOUYS

Trenitalia’s lightning-quick Frecciarossa trains travel throughout the boot-shaped country at speeds of up to 186 mph. They’re not overly luxurious but they do have air-conditioning, LED lighting, plug sockets, Wi-Fi, and ample luggage space. They also offer either three or four service levels: Executive, Business, Premium, and Standard. Top-tier executive travelers can enjoy fresh, seasonal Italian dishes created by chef Carlo Cracco, along with a selection of high-end local wines, craft beers, cocktails, and Illy coffee. You’ll also get proper porcelain plates, steel cutlery, and real glasses.

Tickets for the new Frecciarossa service are sold on the Trenitalia website and are expected to cost approximately $34 (€30), though prices have yet to be confirmed.

“We are delighted to hear about the launch of the new and direct high-speed route connecting Rome to the magnificent archeological site of Pompei by our long-standing partner Trenitalia,” Rail Europe president and CEO Bjorn Bender told T+L in a statement. “This route will become available as part of the Rail Europe inventory as soon as tickets are on sale.”

Once in Pompeii, there is plenty to explore. The vast archaeological site in southern Italy’s Campania region features excavated ruins of streets and houses that visitors can explore. The local museum, which reopened in 2021 after a four-decade hiatus, has a range of new artifacts worthy of a look, too. You could even visit Vesuvius if you’re feeling brave. Back in Rome, there’s the Vatican, Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain . . . Well, you get the idea.