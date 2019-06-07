Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Hotelier Jeff Klein on Where to Eat, Stay and Play in West Hollywood

The man behind Sunset Tower Hotel takes us on a tour of his neighborhood.

Boutique hotelier Jeff Klein at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles Kendrick Brinson

You could call Jeff Klein the unofficial mayor of West Hollywood. The developer and hotelier has driven much of the Los Angeles enclave’s transition into the hottest new neighborhood in town thanks to recent projects such as his renovation of the legendary Sunset Tower Hotel and the transformation of the once-languishing San Vicente Inn into a hotel and highly selective members club. But when he’s not working in WeHo, Klein is playing in WeHo—all his favorite restaurants, shops and more can be found right there in the little wedge of concrete between Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Here, the master of West Hollywood gives us his shortlist of everything to eat, drink, see, and do next time you’re in the area.

Related

Downtown • This design showroom on La Cienega has incredible vintage furniture and a lot of funky, retro stuff, from Karl Springer pieces or McCobb pieces, to a Nakashima table or a vintage Murano glass chandelier.

A.P.C. • I pretty much love everything on Melrose Place, especially A.P.C. They have the best jeans and casual clothing. I feel like a Parisian whenever I walk in!

Sushi Park • I love how intimate this unassuming restaurant is, but I also love the sushi. I only order the omakase menu, and it’s always perfection. Most of the pieces are served with their own sauces and don’t require soy sauce. It’s the freshest fish and always incredible!

Zinqué • You almost feel like you’re in Paris at this trendy little wine bar. I love to sit on its little garden patio and sip a glass of rosé. There’s a great energy there—it’s really young and chic at the same time. I always order the Le Bowl with chicken.

Zinqué

The patio at Zinqué  Photo: Elizabeth Daniels

Tower Bar • Tower Bar at Sunset Tower Hotel is a classic—like Bemelmans at the Carlyle in New York, but with good food! Recently we brought in Gabé Doppelt as our maître d’. She has brought a young, hip vibe to the place. It’s nice to have an old classic like this with the “establishment” but also the young, cool folks sprinkled in, too.

Tower Bar at Sunset Tower Hotel

Tower Bar at Sunset Tower Hotel  Photo: Courtesy of Sunset Tower Hotel

Ivy • Brunch at the Ivy is still one of my favorite things to do. The artichoke and the red-velvet cake are two of my all-time favorites.

Croft Alley • Croft Alley is this tiny little hidden, in-the-know lunch place off of Melrose Place that is so cute and has the most delicious salads and wraps. They have the best chocolate-chip cookies, too.

Gracias Madre • This vegan Mexican restaurant has such a pretty garden. I love sitting out there and enjoying margaritas and guacamole.

Gracias Madre

Gracias Madre  Photo: Courtesy of Gracias Madre

Sweet Lady Jane • This bakery on Melrose is the bomb. The triple-berry cake is addictive—so light and delicious!

The Spa by Joanna Vargas • We just opened this spa in Sunset Tower, and I’m telling you it is the best facial ever. Every time I go, people say I look 15 years younger for a whole month.

Joanna Vargas Salon

Joanna Vargas Salon  Photo: Lily King

 

 

 

 

 

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Have You Heard ... It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad