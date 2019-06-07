Hotelier Jeff Klein on Where to Eat, Stay and Play in West Hollywood

You could call Jeff Klein the unofficial mayor of West Hollywood. The developer and hotelier has driven much of the Los Angeles enclave’s transition into the hottest new neighborhood in town thanks to recent projects such as his renovation of the legendary Sunset Tower Hotel and the transformation of the once-languishing San Vicente Inn into a hotel and highly selective members club. But when he’s not working in WeHo, Klein is playing in WeHo—all his favorite restaurants, shops and more can be found right there in the little wedge of concrete between Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Here, the master of West Hollywood gives us his shortlist of everything to eat, drink, see, and do next time you’re in the area.

Downtown • This design showroom on La Cienega has incredible vintage furniture and a lot of funky, retro stuff, from Karl Springer pieces or McCobb pieces, to a Nakashima table or a vintage Murano glass chandelier.

A.P.C. • I pretty much love everything on Melrose Place, especially A.P.C. They have the best jeans and casual clothing. I feel like a Parisian whenever I walk in!

Sushi Park • I love how intimate this unassuming restaurant is, but I also love the sushi. I only order the omakase menu, and it’s always perfection. Most of the pieces are served with their own sauces and don’t require soy sauce. It’s the freshest fish and always incredible!

Zinqué • You almost feel like you’re in Paris at this trendy little wine bar. I love to sit on its little garden patio and sip a glass of rosé. There’s a great energy there—it’s really young and chic at the same time. I always order the Le Bowl with chicken.

Tower Bar • Tower Bar at Sunset Tower Hotel is a classic—like Bemelmans at the Carlyle in New York, but with good food! Recently we brought in Gabé Doppelt as our maître d’. She has brought a young, hip vibe to the place. It’s nice to have an old classic like this with the “establishment” but also the young, cool folks sprinkled in, too.

Ivy • Brunch at the Ivy is still one of my favorite things to do. The artichoke and the red-velvet cake are two of my all-time favorites.

Croft Alley • Croft Alley is this tiny little hidden, in-the-know lunch place off of Melrose Place that is so cute and has the most delicious salads and wraps. They have the best chocolate-chip cookies, too.

Gracias Madre • This vegan Mexican restaurant has such a pretty garden. I love sitting out there and enjoying margaritas and guacamole.

Sweet Lady Jane • This bakery on Melrose is the bomb. The triple-berry cake is addictive—so light and delicious!

The Spa by Joanna Vargas • We just opened this spa in Sunset Tower, and I’m telling you it is the best facial ever. Every time I go, people say I look 15 years younger for a whole month.