From Wine Country to Welsh Castles, This 10-Day Luxury Road Trip Explores the UK in Style

Road tripping is not exactly synonymous with luxury, but a few companies are trying to change that. On the wheels of Bentley’s five-day British road trip, Iconic Luxury Hotels has joined forces with Luxury Vacations UK to create a new jaunt for discerning travelers.

The tailored itinerary, known simply as the Iconic Road Trip, showcases the best the UK has to offer in terms of both natural beauty and high-end hospitality.

“We wanted to curate a very thoughtful adventure that lets our guests explore and experience the best of the English countryside, with a few surprises to delight them along the way,” Andrew Stembridge, executive director of Iconic Luxury Hotels, told Robb Report via email.

The 10-day guided journey fittingly kicks off in London. While in the capital, you’ll tour famous landmarks such as Westminster, St. Paul’s Cathedral and Windsor Castle, to name but a few. You’ll also have the opportunity to spend the night at a few of the company’s ritzy London mainstays, including the Mayfair Townhouse and 11 Cadogan Gardens.

“While each Iconic Luxury Hotel is unique and offers a remarkable bespoke experience for guests, they are intertwined through their connection to moments in history and locations from London to the Cotswolds and beyond, making for a very exciting road trip,” Stembridge added.

Next up, you’ll hightail it to the sparkling wine region of Sussex for a glass (or two) at Winston Estate Winery, before taking a scenic drive through the New Forest National Park. More greenery will be uncovered during the second part of the road trip, which includes stops at several UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Standouts include the breathtaking geological mecca that is the Jurassic Coast and Salisbury Cathedral, which happens to be the world’s tallest medieval church.

On the trip, you’ll have the opportunity to visit the storied spa town of Bath and pop by England’s oldest university city Oxford. Other highlights include a private boat cruise on the Thames and a rejuvenating stay at the palatial Cliveden House (the hotel at which Meghan Markle stayed the night before her wedding.) Not to mention, you’ll also have the chance to explore the ancient castles of Wales.

What’s more, you can fully customize the road trip to your exact liking. Think visits to your favorite British distilleries or Michelin-starred restaurants, for instance.

Iconic road trip, indeed.

Rates depend on both timing and hotel availability. You can email inquiries to roadtrip@iconicluxuryhotels.com.