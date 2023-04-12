This VIP Miami Grand Prix Package Gives You a Place to Park Your Superyacht and a Trackside Suite

Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix is just around the corner, and IGY Marinas wants to ensure you’re all set for the prestigious motorsport event.

The Florida outfit has just unveiled a new VIP package for the race weekend in May. The exclusive experience lets you enjoy all the thrills of F1 without having to lift a finger. It also includes a dose of yachting, because it is in the Sunshine State, after all.

For starters, you’ll get a berth at IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande Miami to safely store your superyacht (up to 550 feet) over the weekend. Located at Island Gardens, this marina comes with concierge services, crew facilities, dockside power, 24-hour security, and breathtaking views of the Miami skyline. You’ll also have access to IGY’s swanky VIP lounge should you wish to host a private gathering over the three days.

IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande Miami marina. IGY

From the marina, a private helicopter will whisk you away to the Miami International Autodrome near Hard Rock Stadium. Private transportation will be available to you on demand all weekend, in fact, from May 5 through to 7, so you can make the most of your time in the city.

An aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami International Autodrome. Al Bello/Getty

At the track, you’ll have access to the enviable Turn 5 Suites. Located on one of the fastest cornering sections of the circuit, this elevated oasis offers spectacular views of Turns 4, 5, and 6, as well as open-air, shaded seating for up to 20 guests and comfy lounge spaces at various levels. You’ll enjoy a fixed menu of tasty treats, as well as beer, wine, and bubbly. (It’s all complimentary, of course.)

Inside the Turn 5 Suite. F1 Miami Grand Prix

“We look forward to working with interested clients to ensure their F1 experience is customized to meet all their needs and desires,” IGY’s sponsorship and event sales manager Romina Bompani said in a statement.

The F1 package marks the beginning of IGY’s upscale events service. The company says it can plan everything from intimate gatherings to brand launches to yacht hops for members of the global yachting community. It also helms an invitation-only members club that brings seafarers a range of perks.

For more information or to coordinate your F1 experience, contact Romina Bompani at Romina.Bompani@igymarinas.com