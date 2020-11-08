From Fiji to Thailand: 4 Prime Vacation Destinations That Are Only Open to Private Jets

Just three charter flights per week will be permitted to enter Thailand as it slowly loosens border controls, with visitors undergoing testing and required to provide evidence of $100,000 in medical insurance, among other conditions. But the country’s hotels are primed for wealthy visitors: Thailand is home to Phulay Bay, one of only five Ritz Carlton Reserve locations worldwide, on the west coast by the Andaman Sea. For a wilder adventure, head inland to the lush, forested north, where you can stay in one of the safari-style tents at Anantara Golden Triangle, sleeping alfresco as herds of elephants wander nearby.

Botswana