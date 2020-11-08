From Fiji to Thailand: 4 Prime Vacation Destinations That Are Only Open to Private Jets

As tourism slowly restarts across the world, some countries are looking to minimize Covid-19 rates while maximizing visitors’ impact on their economies by opening solely to private jets.
It’s a canny move: According to industry site Private Jet Card Comparisons, the average spend per passenger on a private-jet arrival is more than 50 times that of a commercial passenger. For tourists, of course, the appeal of private jets is both convenience and reduced risk of contagion. Here, the top destinations where private-jet travel is the only way to go.
Cayman Islands
Just a 90-minute flight from Miami, this British Overseas Territory began reopening on October 1, but mass leisure travel is not yet permissible. Charters may land, however, provided travelers adhere to government-led testing protocols on arrival. Ultra-luxury properties abound, notably Seven South, the stand-alone penthouses of Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman, that overlook the vast swath of white sands of Seven Mile Beach. Otherwise, try Christie’s affiliate Provenance Properties for more residential-style accommodations, including the villas of Casa Luna.
Fiji
This 300-strong cluster of atolls in the Pacific recently declared itself Covid- 19-free, though commercial flights have been canceled until at least March 2021. But yachts with a verified Covid-free passenger list that have been at sea for 14 days or more can dock without restrictions via its Blue Lane scheme; arrive at Port Denarau to complete formalities and you’ll be free to explore. Jet passengers will undergo rigorous testing protocols at Nadi Airport before connecting to a resort. Fiji Airways now offers a weeklong buyout package for up to 20 people from LAX to Laucala Private Island, a hideaway owned by Red Bull cofounder Dietrich Mateschitz, for $682,000.
Thailand
Just three charter flights per week will be permitted to enter Thailand as it slowly loosens border controls, with visitors undergoing testing and required to provide evidence of $100,000 in medical insurance, among other conditions. But the country’s hotels are primed for wealthy visitors: Thailand is home to Phulay Bay, one of only five Ritz Carlton Reserve locations worldwide, on the west coast by the Andaman Sea. For a wilder adventure, head inland to the lush, forested north, where you can stay in one of the safari-style tents at Anantara Golden Triangle, sleeping alfresco as herds of elephants wander nearby.
Botswana
Thanks to strenuous conservation efforts, Botswana has long been one of Africa’s animal sanctuaries, and all of the big five roam the Okavango Delta here, including the rare white and black rhinoceroses. On November 1 the country reopened exclusively to charters, which must touch down at Maun or Kasane airports. Book a package with luxury operator Roar Privé to Okavango’s 1,900-square-mile Moremi Game Reserve and stay at the just-opened 12-room Xigera or the 11-room Chief’s Camp, on its own island in the northwest area of the park.