19 Exciting New Things Happening in the Hamptons This Summer

High season in the Hamptons has officially begun, and Memorial Day Weekend brought out the standard marks of summer: lobster rolls and chilled rose, linen shirts and beachy designer totes, crowds at Jack’s in the mornings, Duryea’s and the Surf Lodge at sunset. And, of course, a congested highway, dotted with supercars and helicopters gliding in from above.

But this year, things are looking a little different.

Dock at EHP Resort & Marina, which is teeming with top restaurants. EHP Resort & Marina

Long gone are the days of full summers on the East End; now, it’s all about short-term stays.

To meet that demand, several renowned hotels have added multi-room residences to serve families and larger groups. One such addition is the reconfigured Main House at the Roundtree in the center of Amagansett—a classic, shingle-style house spanning 2,200 square feet, with modern interiors, caviar and Champagne service, spa treatments, and private yoga sessions.

All the comforts of home are now available hotel style at the Roundtree. JUDY PAK STUDIO

It’s only a three-minute drive to Atlantic Beach, but for those seeking something closer to the sand, it also has a new three-bedroom Beach House located in the Dunes, which is perfectly appointed for entertaining (and for getting a glimpse of life as a seasonal resident). The Beach House starts at $6,000 per night, while the Main House starts at $1,995 per night.

Down the street, the Reform Club has three refreshed cottages and a stately four-bedroom house (in addition to seven suites) surrounded by manicured gardens that have served as the backdrop for Tom Ford events and the like. The interiors have been thoughtfully designed to provide the ambience of a refined private home; inside the cottages, you’ll find voluminous marble bathrooms, coffee tables piled with books on art and history, contemporary paintings, and plush Duxiana beds. The 21 House starts at $6,500 per night and their cottages go for $2,800 per night.

Montauk stalwart Gurney’s has also unveiled three new stand-alone residences overlooking the water and the bustling Beach Club. Its cottages start at $3,000 per night, while residences start at $3,500 per night.

And if you’re inclined to stay in the heart of the action? Consider EHP Resort & Marina in the Springs, which is home to some of the best (and most geotagged) restaurants in the region, including the Mediterranean-inspired Si Si, and Sunset Harbor, which began serving its Nobu-style dishes (including Wagyu gyoza, miso black cod, and spicy tuna sushi rolls) in May, to much fanfare. The resort itself has 13 fully equipped cottages and four sophisticated suites that are removed enough from the DJ decks to enjoy some peace and quiet. During the day, guests can hit the tennis court, set up on sun loungers at the pool, or wander over to Buongiorno Bakery for coffee and croissants. Rooms from $650 per night.

Enchante is a decadent French-inspired bistro and bar that has opened in Southampton Courtesy of Enchante

Also from the team behind EHP is the new Inn Spot in Hamptons Bays, a collection of waterfront bungalows and suites (rooms from $415 per night). In the same area (the most accessible from NYC) is the new 25-room Canoe Place, where rooms start at $645 per night. On the other side of the coast— the End of the World, as it’s known—the Montauk Yacht Club has launched in the former Gurney’s Star Island space, where rooms now start at $560 per night. Over on Shelter Island, the revamped Pridwin Hotel is open for its first full season after an extensive two-year renovation. Pridwin’s 21 House starts at $6,500 per night and their cottages start at $2,800 per night.

As for the restaurant scene? Le Bilboquet still reigns supreme, with its lavish seafood towers and prime position overlooking the mega yachts on the Sag Harbor Marina. But there are several upscale contenders, including Enchante—a decadent French-inspired bistro located in Southampton, which has classics such as trout amandine, cote de boeuf, and a dedicated frites menu. In Amagansett, the beloved Wolffer Kitchen has been redesigned as Christian’s, with the same elevated New American cuisine that emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients and, of course, a selection of quintessential Wolffer Estate wines.

Louis Vuitton just opened their first East End boutique on East Hampton’s Main Street. Brad Dickson

The locally sourced theme continues at Mavericks, a high-end steakhouse on Fort Pond in Montauk (helmed by executive chef Jeremy Blustein, formerly at Crow’s Nest and Showfish), and at the seafood-centric Sag Harbor Kitchen in the former Dockside space, with Michelin award-winning chef Melissa O’Donnell. In East Hampton, Sant Ambroeus has set up where Babette’s once was and is serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner amid its signature retro Italian digs.

Several major European brands have also made their debut out east, including Louis Vuitton, which opened its first Hamptons location last week in a prime position on East Hampton’s Main Street. The airy two-level boutique offers a bespoke edit, with nautical themes and an exclusive Hamptons Neverfull bag. Another glossy arrival is the Chanel Ephemeral boutique, where you can find a curated summer edit, and down the street, Prada and Valentino have also opened their doors, joining the already-elevated shopping mecca, which features Gucci, Zimmermann, Aerin, Loro Piana, Ralph Lauren, and Balenciaga.

Prada is now open in East Hampton. Courtesy of

There’s a lot to see and do this season, but for a moment of calm before the journey back to the city, visit the luxurious new spa at Gurney’s Montauk or head into Shou Sugi Ban House for lymphatic drainage to wash away the inevitable good-time excess.