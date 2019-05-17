Ibiza’s Secret Neighbor Is Now Available for Private Hire for $250,000

Though Isla Sa Ferradura is indeed an island, it’s attached to Ibiza by a narrow isthmus. But rather than arrive by the private gravel road, we prefer a more dramatic entrée, via yacht—all the better to view the 8.6-acre island from its most impressive angle, surrounded by the cerulean Mediterranean and perched like a modern, white Shangri-la amid tropical foliage and rocky cliffs. And once ashore you’ll be well attended: A Michelin- trained chef is in the kitchen, whipping up personalized menus; a spa, teahouse and yoga studio prioritize R&R; and a boathouse is stocked with water toys aplenty. Should the glow sticks and confetti of Ibiza beckon, you can party on your 8,000-square-foot roof terrace, which has its own DJ mixing desk, plus a roster of local and international DJs just a phone call away.