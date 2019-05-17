Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One
33 Things You Need to Know Now

Ibiza’s Secret Neighbor Is Now Available for Private Hire for $250,000

A week’s stay on Isla Sa Ferradura starts at a quarter of a million dollars during low season.

Isla Sa Ferradura Courtesy of Isla Sa Ferradura

While the image of Ibiza as the favored playground of inebriated twentysomethings persists, insiders don’t recognize that cliché so much anymore. Sure, the clubs still do business, but elsewhere you’ll discover one of the most beautiful islands in Europe. Now we can reveal another island, and another insider secret: Isla Sa Ferradura, which is about to be the Balearics getaway your friends are fighting over. And fight they will, because the private estate—with six bedrooms, two pools and a 24/7 staff of 22—is available to only one booking at a time.

Though Isla Sa Ferradura is indeed an island, it’s attached to Ibiza by a narrow isthmus. But rather than arrive by the private gravel road, we prefer a more dramatic entrée, via yacht—all the better to view the 8.6-acre island from its most impressive angle, surrounded by the cerulean Mediterranean and perched like a modern, white Shangri-la amid tropical foliage and rocky cliffs. And once ashore you’ll be well attended: A Michelin- trained chef is in the kitchen, whipping up personalized menus; a spa, teahouse and yoga studio prioritize R&R; and a boathouse is stocked with water toys aplenty. Should the glow sticks and confetti of Ibiza beckon, you can party on your 8,000-square-foot roof terrace, which has its own DJ mixing desk, plus a roster of local and international DJs just a phone call away.

Isla Sa Ferradura

Poolside at Isla Sa Ferradura.  Courtesy of Isla Sa Ferradura

The island has not yet been marketed to North America, but that is about to change. Robb Report readers can be ahead of the pack: Contact the island’s managing director, Ulf Karow, at +49.176.410.04341 now, and you’ll be first in line. A week’s stay on Isla Sa Ferradura starts at about $250,000 during low season.

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Have You Heard ... It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad