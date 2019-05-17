Ibiza’s Secret Neighbor Is Now Available for Private Hire for $250,000

While the image of Ibiza as the favored playground of inebriated twentysomethings persists, insiders don’t recognize that cliché so much anymore. Sure, the clubs still do business, but elsewhere you’ll discover one of the most beautiful islands in Europe. Now we can reveal another island, and another insider secret: Isla Sa Ferradura, which is about to be the Balearics getaway your friends are fighting over. And fight they will, because the private estate—with six bedrooms, two pools and a 24/7 staff of 22—is available to only one booking at a time.
Though Isla Sa Ferradura is indeed an island, it’s attached to Ibiza by a narrow isthmus. But rather than arrive by the private gravel road, we prefer a more dramatic entrée, via yacht—all the better to view the 8.6-acre island from its most impressive angle, surrounded by the cerulean Mediterranean and perched like a modern, white Shangri-la amid tropical foliage and rocky cliffs. And once ashore you’ll be well attended: A Michelin- trained chef is in the kitchen, whipping up personalized menus; a spa, teahouse and yoga studio prioritize R&R; and a boathouse is stocked with water toys aplenty. Should the glow sticks and confetti of Ibiza beckon, you can party on your 8,000-square-foot roof terrace, which has its own DJ mixing desk, plus a roster of local and international DJs just a phone call away.
The island has not yet been marketed to North America, but that is about to change. Robb Report readers can be ahead of the pack: Contact the island’s managing director, Ulf Karow, at +49.176.410.04341 now, and you’ll be first in line. A week’s stay on Isla Sa Ferradura starts at about $250,000 during low season.