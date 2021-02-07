Jackson Hole vs. Aspen: Which Is America’s Best Ski Destination?

Is Jackson Hole facing an identity crisis? The exclusive Wyoming ski town has just about everything going for it: world-class slopes, A-list locals and some of the most expensive real estate on the planet. And that’s the problem. The Hole, it seems, is desperate not to become Aspen, Colorado’s unapologetically ostentatious winter wonderland for one-percenters. And so conspicuous consumption is conspicuously avoided and a relaxed dress code of blue jeans and cowboy boots is rigidly observed, even as the area’s net worth nearly rivals that of a Gulf oil state. But, protestations aside, are the two really so different?

YEE-HAW

Jackson Hole APRÈS-SKI

Aspen ARRIVED ON THE SCENE 2000s ARRIVED ON THE SCENE 1940s NOTABLE CRANK Kanye West NOTABLE CRANK Hunter S. Thompson UNOFFICIAL TOWN VEHICLE

(ACCORDING TO A LOCAL) GMC Yukon Denali UNOFFICIAL TOWN VEHICLE

(ACCORDING TO A LOCAL) AWD Tesla FAMOUS WATERING HOLE Million Dollar Cowboy FAMOUS WATERING HOLE Living Room at Hotel Jerome CULTURAL INSTITUTION Longest-Running Shoot-Out (1957) CULTURAL INSTITUTION Wheeler Opera House (1889)