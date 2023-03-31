From Boat Chases to Martini Classes, These James Bond-Themed Vacations Will Immerse You in the World of 007

Seeking high-octane thrills? Luxury travel company Black Tomato has just what you’re looking for with its latest itinerary spanning five European locations with James Bond-style flair.

Dubbed “The Assignment,” the experiences are developed in collaboration with EON Productions and the franchise’s film crew. Its luxe excursions in the UK, France, Monaco, Italy, and Austria can also be personalized and range from training with actor Daniel Craig’s stunt double to exploring the France’s Cote d’Azur onboard a vintage yacht. Journeys range from five nights to any length of time you please with prices starting at $18,500.

Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco where you’ll enjoy a VIP casino experience part of The Assignment. Shutterstock

Black Tomato’s Assignment launched in celebration of the franchise’s 60-year run on Thursday with just 60 spots available for purchase. And the details sound pretty impressive. For example, a thrilling pursuit down England’s River Thames aboard the same boat—a Superhawk 34—featured in The World Is Not Enough sets the tone. To match that excitement, you’ll visit Bond filming sites aboard the boat like Big Ben and House of Parliament, oftentimes at double-knot speeds for a rush. And Sarah Donohue, the Cigar Girl’s stunt double from the 1999 flick, will join you onboard.

Wine and cocktail connoisseurs will enjoy visits to Bollinger’s secretive estate in Paris and a vintage Martini masterclass in the UK with one of franchise’s bartenders. You’ll journey outside Paris by private Land Rover, or helicopter, when visiting the Bollinger estate which normally does not conduct tours. Here you’ll explore the vineyard of 007’s favorite champagne brand, enjoy a scenic-view picnic, and traverse two cellars housing over 10,000 bottles altogether. In England, meanwhile, mixologist Erik Lorincz who consulted on recipes and bartending etiquette for Skyfall will teach you how to recreate Martinis seen on film from vintage ingredients.

Actor Pierce Brosnan hopping into an Aston Martin on set in Monaco. Courtesy of James Bond Indicia © 1962-2022 Danjaq and MGM. All Rights Reserved

Other noteworthy adventures you will be able to partake in on The Assignment include driving an Aston Martin with a Bond special-effects supervisor, sightseeing in Monaco on a yacht with Octopussy’s Carole Ashby, an exclusive watch experience at Omega, and a high-flying helicopter adventure over Solden, Austria. Each Black Tomato trip culminates in Venice with an immersive finale dining experience. The dinner will be hosted at the city’s Murano glass factory, a.k.a. the glass-filled venue where Bond and Chang face off in Moonraker (1979).

Views at an exclusive Omega Experience in France. S.d’Halloy

To top off your spy-centric escape, you’ll receive an exclusive Dr. No-inspired attaché case by Globe-Trotter, the official luggage used by 007. You can book one of The Assignment vacation spots now via the Black Tomato website.