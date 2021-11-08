This Luxe New NYC-to-D.C. Bus Has ‘HoverSeats’ That Cancel 90% of Bumps

A bus trip from New York to Washington, D.C. doesn’t exactly scream luxury, but one travel startup is hoping to change that.

The Jet has just launched a new upscale bus service between the two cities that it claims will bring travelers all the comforts of a private jet without the sky-high price tag. Founder and CEO Chad Scarborough said the idea arose while he was doing the intercity jaunt years ago.

“I’ve done this trip hundreds of times and often thought there had to be a better way from both a comfort and cost perspective,” the native New Yorker explains. “At $99, it’s a first-class experience most of us couldn’t otherwise afford.”

The Jet’s fleet will comprise four custom 45-foot motorcoaches featuring a full suite of amenities and personalized service. Each coach comes complete with just 14 seats (a typical bus would have closer to 50), a spacious restroom and a galley with an attendant to cater to your every whim. Beer and wine are complimentary, of course, and the Jet has partnered with an array of local eateries, breweries and distilleries to bring you a rotating menu of nourishing health-conscious items.

While onboard, you’ll have access to lightning-quick WiFi that keeps the world at your fingertips. There will also be all the appropriate Covid-19 safety measures in place, including high-tech UV filtration and a vaccination requirement for all crew.

The real pièce de résistance, though, will actually be the thing you’re sitting on. Billed as “the world’s first motion-canceling passenger seats,” the new HoverSeats make for the “smoothest ride on the planet,” according to Scarborough. Two years in the making, the innovative design actually takes cues from Bose’s noise-canceling technology. Much like the tech titan’s headphones block out background sound, the active-suspension seats read and then cancel out 90 percent of all bumps and vibration from the road.

“It’s unlike any experience you’ve had in travel,” Scarborough tells Robb Report. “A comfort so unique you have to experience it to fully appreciate it.”

The seat itself features a gel-foam base and a memory foam back with lumbar support to keep you nicely cocooned. You can recline a full 45 degrees and make use of a built-in tray table. You’ll also enjoy ample legroom and a pneumatic leg rest.

Starting at $99 for a one-way ticket, the Jet will run multiple daily trips with pickup and departure points in New York’s Hudson Yards and Washington, D.C.’s Metro Center. Just a hundred smackers to see if that ride is really as smooth as promised.