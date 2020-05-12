Quantcast
You Can Rent This Entire Private Island in Fiji for $150,000 a Night—Once Quarantine Ends

The island just finished a $100 million renovation. When it's safe to travel, you can have it all to yourself.

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Taking it slow way down in Kokomo sounds like the perfect way to celebrate once the lockdown is lifted. But the tropical nirvana we’re talking about isn’t located off the Florida Keys—sorry, Beach Boys fans—it’s a luxurious 140-acre private island set in the pristine waters of Fiji.

The “passion project” of billionaire Australian real estate tycoon Lang Walker, who is responsible for developing some of Sydney’s most iconic sites, the Kokomo Private Island features a lavish $100 million resort which celebrates the breathtaking natural environment while offering unrivaled five-star service and complete privacy.

Geared toward intrepid seafarers, Kokomo can accommodate superyachts of up to 197 feet—the largest that can fit through the reef—and offers an array of packages to suit guests, whether they want to stay aboard their vessel or sleep on the island. If it’s the latter, guests can choose between the resort’s individual beachfront bures (traditional thatched-roof villas) or the hilltop residences with stunning views of the unscathed landscape and ocean.

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

If that’s not exclusive enough, Kokomo is also available for full island buyouts from $150,000 per night. This gives up to 140 guests—or just you and your ride-or-dies, if you so desire—complete VIP access to five luxury residences and 21 beachfront villas, as well as the resort’s world-class amenities and activities. Plus, you’re given a genuinely rare level of privacy.

When it comes to activities, Lang, who is a dedicated preservationist and environmental advocate, has ensured that guests are given a chance to explore every inch of the unspoiled island. Think shark diving, waterfall hikes, manta ray swims, sport fishing and sunrise fishing expeditions. Since it’s surrounded by the Great Astrolabe Reef, which is teeming with marine life, Kokomo offers some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the world. And there’s even a coral reef restoration project you can tackle with Kokomo’s on-site marine biologist if you’re feeling altruistic.

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Of course, if those activities sound too tiring, you can sit back and sample the finest Fijian cuisine at one of the resort’s three restaurants or private dining experiences. The dock-to-dish menus are prepped by ex-Noma chef Cory Campbell and feature Fiji’s seasonal produce, which comes directly from the resort’s 5.5-acre organic farm, as well as the freshest seafood. No surprise, the cocktails are equally as morish.

If that’s where you want to go, you can book your stay here.

Check out more photos of Kokomo Private Island Resort below:

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

Kokomo Private Island Resort Fiji

Courtesy of Kokomo Private Island Resort

