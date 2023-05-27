Louis Vuitton Just Opened Its First Airport Lounge in Qatar

Layovers in Qatar just got a little more luxurious.

The world’s first Louis Vuitton lounge and restaurant opened at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in the country’s capital city of Doha this week. Dubbed the “best airport in the world” by Skytrax in 2021, HIA houses a number of luxury shops ranging from Bvlgari and Fendi to Omega. The airport’s new lounge sits above its Louis Vuitton store, naturally. It will offer Qatar Airways’s first and business-class passengers everything from food and drink to shopping.

Inside the new lounge, you’ll find designer furnishings such as India Mahdavi’s low tables and Costela armchairs by Martin Eisler, according to Business of Fashion. Its adjoining restaurant serves a menu curated by three-star Michelin chef, Yannick Alleno. Each dish served at the restaurant is made to highlight local ingredients. Qatari cuisine is greatly influenced by spices and foods like saffron, nuts, limes, and cinnamon—which may give you some idea of what to expect.

While the airport does house many luxurious lounges, including the Al Safwa First Lounge to the Al Mourjan Business Lounge, the new Louis Vuitton Lounge appears to be a stylish alternative for relaxation. The brand’s upscale restaurant joins the short list of HIA’s luxury brand-backed dining options such as the Emporio Armani Caffee, Fendi Caffee, Ralph Lauren’s Ralph’s Coffee, and Harrod’s Tea Room.

But that’s not the only new eatery the brand has opened recently. Set in Paris, the Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton café—named after its head pastry chef—was developed as part of the “LV Dream” experience (a free exhibition that chronicles the brand). Its café and gift shop opened last December, so Robb Report stopped by in February to explore the dreamy space that places monogrammed cakes and a luggage-laced chocolate boutique on display. You might enjoy the café most after walking the LV Dream show, conveniently located in the same building.