Cleopatra’s Long-Lost Tomb Has Never Been Found. This New Luxe Expedition Wants You to Help Find It in Egypt.

The Luminaire is giving history buffs a chance to search for the final resting place of ancient Egypt’s most famous ruler in truly luxurious fashion.

The nascent travel company, which launched last year, has unveiled a new experience that will give travelers an opportunity to help dig for the long-lost tomb of Cleopatra. The trip also includes informative side expeditions and stays at two five-star hotels.

The adventure begins in Cairo. You’ll first head to Egypt’s largest archaeological site (Saqqara) to get a behind-the-scenes look at a slew of new discoveries, then beeline it to the hotly anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum to preview it before it opens. There will also be an Egyptologist on hand throughout the museum tour and the rest of the journey to answer any and all of your burning questions.

The pool at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano.

The next stop is Alexandria. Noted archaeologist Dr. Kathleen Martinez and her team recently uncovered tunnels in the port city that they believe lead to Cleopatra’s tomb. You’ll not only explore the labyrinth of ancient passageways at the Great Temple of Osiris (Taposiris Magna) but also contribute to the search by partaking in live excavation and restoration work with Martinez and her crew. It is understood Cleopatra died by suicide on either August 10 or August 12, 30 B.C., possibly by means of a poisonous Egyptian serpent. After potentially making a miraculous discovery, travelers will take an exclusive tour of the Library of Alexandria with an archivist.

As for accommodation, jet-setters will be treated to two nights at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza and three nights at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano. Both swanky resorts are situated by the water and have pools that will be particularly soothing after a day of digging.

Inside a suite at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano.

All up, the six-day trip will set you back $21,700 per person (based on double occupancy). That fee includes all local transfers and meals. The Luminaire says the best time to travel is between September 2023 and May 2024. You can also customize the itinerary with visits to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Great Sphinx, or the Oracle Temple of Amun, for instance.

This isn’t the first extravagant experience the Luminaire has offered. Back in January, the industry newcomer announced plans for the world’s first luxury dinosaur expedition. Can we hunt for the lost city of Atlantis next?