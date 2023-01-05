This Luxe Expedition in Wyoming Lets You Channel Your Inner Paleontologist and Unearth a Real Dinosaur

The Luminaire wants to help you live out your wildest Jurassic Park fantasy in style.

The nascent travel company, which was launched in 2022, has just announced plans for the world’s first luxury dinosaur expedition. Designed in partnership with the Naturalis Biodiversity Center, the five-day trip will give private parties of up to 10 the chance to unearth a Diplodocus skeleton in Wyoming.

Centered around a “Golden Age” fossil that has been buried for 150 million years, the exclusive experience will allow you to dust off bones at a top-secret dig site and look for other dinosaur trackways with renowned paleontologists.

A dinosaur fossil similar to the ones you may see on the expedition. The Luminaire

Every element of the expedition can be tailored to your liking. You can choose how to survey the dig sites by helicopter, for instance, or tweak the various dining experiences by executive chef Shon Foster. You can even customize the 3-D-printed bones you’ll receive as memorabilia.

In addition, scientists from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center will be there every step of the way to help you gain a better understanding of dinosaurs that roamed the region during the Jurassic period. And any newly found insights or discoveries will be added to the Center’s studies, naturally.

A view of the rugged Wyoming landscape. The Luminaire

Following each full day of exploration, you’ll unwind at a swanky, tented campsite that offers breathtaking views of Wyoming. Each spacious safari tent will be furnished with fabrics and artworks crafted by local artisans. You can also expect canopy beds and private bathrooms with rainfall showers. To top it off, chef Foster and his team will prepare top-notch dishes over open fires for you and your crew.

You dig? The Luminaire will start trips to Wyoming this summer. Based on a party of four, prices start at roughly $34,200 (£28,485) per person. This fee covers accommodations, transfers, all experiences, meals and beverages, but you’ll have to shell out for your flights to Wyoming. The Luminaire says a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting the work of the Center’s scientists in Wyoming and beyond, so you can feel extra good about your expedition.