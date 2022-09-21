Luxury Hotels Are Flocking to Nashville. Here’s Where to Stay in Music City.

The Rhinestone Cowboy? Today, he’d be dripping in diamonds. Country music’s spiritual home has taken a turn for the luxe, with a glamorous sheen that would leave Dolly Parton for dust (sparkling, in her case, of course).

In the last year alone, more than half of the 2,300 new hotel rooms Nashville has added in a new hospitality boom have been five-star spots, including the new W Hotel, the upcoming Four Seasons and 1 Hotels. They join a roster that includes the Joseph, which opened in August 2020, and the historic Hermitage—one of the city’s pioneering luxury piles that opened in 1910 but has since completed a redesign and restoration that began back in 2020. All that, plus more to come: The Ritz Carlton, with 240 rooms, should open within a couple of years or so.

If you’re ready to take a trip to Nashville, prime yourself to take another one: Per data from the local tourism authority, 90 percent of those who visit come back after their first go-around. If the chance to channel your inner country diva or twanging balladeer now seems irresistible—thanks to the influx of high-end accommodations—this guide’s got you covered.

The Arrival

John C. Tune Executive Airport, just eight miles from the downtown area, is roughly the same distance as commercial hub BNA toward the southeast; the FBO has one private-jet terminal operated by Contour Aviation. But Nashville’s a rare city where it might be smarter to fly commercial than charter, suggests Doug Gollan, the private-aviation guru behind Private Jet Card Comparisons. Even though this executive airport and BNA, Nashville’s main airport, are equidistant from the city, they’re in different directions—and BNA is closer to Grand Ole Opry if you need to rush to catch a live show.

Where to Stay

Four Seasons Nashville

Lobby at Four Seasons Nashville. Four Seasons Nashville

The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences, which opening in this fall, is in the SoBro district next to downtown—right in Nashville’s entertainment hub, so the Opry and co are just a minutes’ walk from the rooms here. The accommodations are housed in a glass tower; the best are the 42 suites, including the 2,238-square-foot penthouse suite with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the cityscape. Make sure to reserve a cabana on the pool deck on a hot day as seats get filled rather quickly. Unfortunately, the property is still not opened its full F&B scene but promises to bring its Italian-centric Mimo Restaurant and Bar online this fall.

Rates for the presidential suite start at $14,000 per night.

Preview of Mimo Restaurant. Four Seasons Hotels

The Joseph

The Joseph Nashville. The Joseph Nashville

Thankfully, there is a high-end restaurant already open in a Music City hotel—the globe-spanning Yolan, inside the 2-year-old Joseph, is also housed in a skyscraper. Come this season and the menu’s Italian, with Sicily-focused dishes that chef Joey Fecci says are “ideal for warm summer nights.” Meanwhile, the pick of the 21-story tower’s 297 rooms—all accented with copper, oak and marble, plus killer city views—is its Presidential Suite, which spans over 2,100 square feet on the 20th floor. It comes with a fully restored 1920s Steinway baby grand piano, a marble bar and a massive entertainment space.

Rates for the presidential suite start at $7,500 per night.

W Nashville

Proof rooftop at W Nashville. W Nashville



The W Nashville was an instant hit when it opened in October 2021. It’s in the Gulch, rather than SoBro—less than two miles away from downtown—and has a snazzy mirrored exterior that’s more than a nod to country music’s love of glitz. All the rooms feature original art depicting Nashville’s influence on its artists, but the E-WOW suite, W’s signature answer to a penthouse with a gallery-worthy collection of contemporary artists, is the standout. This accommodation sits right above the rooftop pool (the largest in the city), which, along with its sexy cabanas, has become quite the party center on most weekends.

Rates for the E-WOW Suite start at $2,940 per night.

Hermitage Hotel

Lobby of the Hermitage Hotel. Alyssa Rosenheck/Hermitage Hotel

The 122-room new-look Hermitage includes Drusie & Dar, an on-site restaurant led by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The locale hasn’t meddled with one much-loved amenity, though: the men’s bathroom, an Art Deco classic from the 1930s that’s an Instagram staple. The re-envisioned Presidential Suite has a contemporary look that moves away from its gaudy golden fixtures, replacing them with a curated art collection, a private library and a study that be converted into an eight-person dining room.

Rates for the presidential suite start $6,500 per night.

VIP Offerings

The growing luxury market has also attracted established brands such as Soho House, which opened its Nashville membership house earlier this year. Anyone who’d rather be spontaneous—or keep control of their weekend here—should follow the advice of boldfaced local Courtney Hood, of the Blonde Voyage Nashville. Sure, the rooftop scene at the W is great, she tells Robb Report, but consider Twelve Thirty Club and Noel Hotel, too, where the rooftop lounges are decidedly more grown-up and low-key. Head to the Grand Hyatt, Hood says, for a sneaky city secret: The Continental’s Vesper Club, right on the main floor, offers an hour-long caviar tasting with five small different martinis made with different ingredients and vodkas served in vintage glassware.

Soho House Nashville. KATTY CANTALAMESSA/Soho House

“It’s a fun, unique experience that people wouldn’t come to Nashville and expect,” she says. As for shopping, hit Lucchese Bootmaker for signature boots, where bespoke styles start at around $495 and go as high as nearly $15,000—don’t worry, they can ship your order straight to your door if the style you want isn’t available in store—or H. Audrey and Emerson Grace, two multibrand luxury boutiques known for sprinkling in local labels such as Disco Cowgirl amid the international names.

Twelve Thirty Club. Twelve Thirty Club

As for what to see and do in Nashville, book a custom tour with Mint Julep. It specializes in niche, high-end experiences between the Nashville and Louisville, Kentucky, area. Try a private tasting at Jack Daniels’s distillery via a helicopter ride that will cost about $35,000 for a group of five people or check out customized tours that offer behind-the-scenes looks at Music City’s best attractions—the Grand Old Opry, for one, as well as celebrity meet-and-greets so you can get closer to your dream of having a drink with Dolly.

Otherwise, task Bespoke Experiences with planning the itinerary. Think of them as niche Olivia Pope–level fixers that can arrange unique experiences you won’t get elsewhere else. Some past magic-making included hiring songwriters to create a song in honor of a client’s anniversary or huge milestone; organizing a one-on-one tour bus ride with a famous musician (sorry, we can’t name-drop—use your imagination) to see the city in style; and hosting a private concert. Prices can start around $2,000 per person, but the company is also comfortable working with five- or six-figure budgets.

See you there, cowboy.