These Luxe Micro-Cabins in California Let You Move Your WFH Office to the Mountains

If you’ve been seeking a reconnection with nature—and been wanting to seriously level up your work-from-home set-up—this LA start-up has the place you’re looking for.

Find Sanctuary is gearing up to debut its micro-cabin property, located two hours outside of Los Angeles, for guests who are looking to fuse modern living and the great outdoors. Acting as a quiet refuge from overstimulation, the sites are aimed toward city residents, remote workers or those who simply feel worn down by the same daily routine. True to its name, the brand has a “nature-first” philosophy that allows you to leave urban life behind and work peacefully in the fresh air.

Opening for reservations next year, the transformative location has 40 cabins in total, with rates starting at $400 per night. Each residence, made from timber, is designed for you to work in isolation lavishly. The accommodations include a California king bed, a fireplace and a meditation rock to clear your head. The property also offers high-speed Wi-Fi, ensuring that you can still hit your deadlines even as you commune with the land. And, to properly embrace all nature has to offer, you can enjoy the open-air deep-soaking tub with panoramic views of the nearby mountains and landscape.

The entrance sign for the Find Sanctuary property. Find Sanctuary

For any organizations looking for sites to host team retreats, you’re also in luck: Find Sanctuary can connect with companies to create their own nature-centric office spaces for up to 10 people. The brand’s goal is to eventually launch an innovative “work-from-the-woods” employee benefit incentive, which would aim to help businesses offer a “paid-time-on” perk to remote workers who log hours from the cabins, to increase a team’s overall well-being. The start-up also hopes to expand its reach with future locations in New York City and San Francisco.

“After several years of working in city-based start-ups, I experienced the debilitating side effects that often come with the modern way of living,” Charlie Hammond, Find Sanctuary’s founder and CEO, says in a statement. “Find Sanctuary was born out of necessity, acting as a supplemental tool to manage my own struggles with mental health. Our cabins are an island of modern life, offering luxuries that cater to both work and leisure and allowing guests holistic access to nature in an attempt to avoid the crisis altogether.”

Over 60 companies have already signed up for the retreat’s wait list. Find Sanctuary is currently beta-testing a program at a pilot cabin to learn more about how its experience impacts stress levels. Once those results are in, the brand will start allowing reservations in 2023.

