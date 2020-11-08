Why Travelers Are Moving the Home Office Abroad to Work Even More Remotely

For anyone considering taking an extended trip like these, Brownell Travel’s Haisley Smith suggests asking the following questions to help determine the best destination and type of trip. Call them the seven C’s:

Communication: Is an English-speaking destination important, or are you looking for a language immersion?

Cooking: How do you prefer to eat? Love to cook and need a grocery store nearby? Would you rather eat every meal at a restaurant? Or is a private chef essential?

Connections: Will you need to be able to head back home on a whim, or can you commit? Think about the nearby airports.