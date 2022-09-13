This 16th Century Private Villa in Puglia Comes With an Infinity Pool and Sprawling Countryside Views

This lovingly restored farmstead in Puglia is the perfect blend of old and new.

In the enchanting region of southern Italy, masserias are as plentiful as olive groves. A hidden gem on the Adriatic coast is Masseria Belvedere, a stylish 16th-century country mansion that’s been reimagined as a picturesque retreat. The former farmstead can sleep up to 16 guests, spread out across six spectacularly bucolic bedrooms. Here, you’ll find a sprawling infinity pool, walled gardens, citrus orchard and even a volleyball court. A modern yet authentic take on Pugliese farm life, one could say.

Masseria Belvedere underwent a meticulous renovation and today, the property is characterized by its honey-hued ancient stone facade, barrel-vaulted ceilings and arched picture windows. The villa is divided into two separate wings, one of which is a set of converted stables and the other is the original masseria which dates back to the 1500s.

Masseria Belvedere in Puglia is a restored 16th-century Italian farmstead The Thinking Traveller

Together, they form an L-shaped structure that’s focused around different al fresco spaces including a central walled courtyard and an outdoor dining area with a wood-fired oven and grill. “This is a fabulous spot for long convivial dinners under the Puglian stars,” notes The Thinking Traveller.

The interiors echo the area’s landscape with plaster walls and bleached oak floors while also offering a contemporary ambiance. In the stables, which are laid out in one open floorplan, think bespoke cabinetry and a marble island in the kitchen, dome-vaulted ceilings in the living room and an oversized communal dining table at the center for socializing.

The property can house up to 16 guests and has an infinity pool, volleyball court and gardens The Thinking Traveller

The masseria is where you’ll find all of the sleeping quarters, including four that can be accessed directly from the walled garden’s terraces. In addition, a number of reception spaces can be found on the first level including a sitting area, bar and Jacuzzi that gazes out at the countryside and sea. Below the pool are raised garden beds with local, organically cultivated vegetables and herbs.

Rates for Masseria Belvedere start at $10,212 per week, going up to $29,005, and include a daily cleaning service, a mid-week linen change and daily breakfast preparation—excluding Sundays.

Anyone up for an idyllic Italian escape?

Click here to see more photos of Masseria Belvedere.