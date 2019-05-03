Could This Remote Paradise Be the Next Maldives?

For all of our evangelizing over pristine paradises and unspoiled beaches, we rarely, if ever, find ourselves in a position of real discovery. Mergui, however, might finally be the place to change that.

Chances are you’ve never heard of the archipelago, spread over some 12,000 square miles in the Andaman Sea, with 800 islands—nearly all of which are uninhabited—scattered just off the coasts of Myanmar and Thailand. Though it’s the territory of the former, it looks far more like the latter: Covered in white sands, coconut trees, and little else, it’s population-less, pollution-less, and, until a few months ago, practically tourism-less.

The arrival of two new resorts is changing that, if only minimally, bringing enough luxury to the native landscapes to keep us comfortable, but not so much that we’ll be fighting our way through masses of tourists to enjoy it. The 14-villa Wa Ale Island Resort in Lampi Island Marine National Park gives its guests exclusive run of nearly 15 square miles of virgin jungle and beach. And the 24-bungalow Awei Pila, which opened in January, is the only private-island resort in the archipelago, claiming nearly half a mile of beach all to itself in a move that sounds more Maldives than Myanmar.