Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are Airbnb-ing Their Santa Barbara Cottage for $0

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s Santa Barbara beach house is a quaint coastal property that the couple calls their “home away from home.” And now fans of the celebs will have a chance to check it out for themselves.

The duo has listed the guest house at their abode on Airbnb, with a lucky group of four able to enjoy the ocean views and amenities for no cost at all (except for travel to and from the home). With beach access and the Santa Ynez Mountains in the distance, the cottage gives you a little taste of A-list living.

One of the bedrooms Katya Grozovskaya

When you arrive on Saturday, August 19, Kutcher and Kunis will be there to see you in and make sure you’re all set up for your overnight stay. Meals and snacks will be provided, and activities include sitting on the sand, hiking nearby trails, checking out the shops and restaurants in town, and playing board games that the couple and their kids enjoy during their own downtime.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house comes with the essentials such as towels, bed sheets, and soap, although you’ll need to pack your own shampoo and hair dryer. Two of the bedrooms feature bunk beds, while the other contains a slightly more spacious offering. There’s a small kitchen and a grill on the patio for outdoor cooking, and a hot tub with views of the sea.

The patio Katya Grozovskaya

While guests will be able to book their stay at the Kutcher-Kunis home for $0, Airbnb will make a donation to Thorn in honor of its partnership with the couple. The organization, which was co-founded by Kutcher and Demi Moore in 2012, works to use technology to fight child sex trafficking and child sexual abuse. Since its inception, it has worked with more than 5,000 donors and more than 70 partner nonprofits and companies to achieve its goals.

The collab with the That ’70s Show stars comes on the heels of a few other high-profile Airbnb opportunities. In May, the vacation-rental company offered a similarly affordable stay at Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s house in the Hamptons. And in June, fans of Barbie could book a night at a real-life Malibu Dreamhouse.

Kutcher and Kunis’s pad is more akin to Berkus and Brent’s Montauk retreat, but it serves up a specific brand of California cool that just about everyone will enjoy.

