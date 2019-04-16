Quantcast
Sail the Greek Isles This Summer on This New Gulet Yacht—for $30,000 Per Week

Hop from Mykonos and Santorini on the new M/Y Entre Cielos.

S/Y Entre Cielos yacht Photo: Courtesy of S/Y Entre Cielos

When Swiss natives Cecile Adam and David Wager moved to Mendoza, Argentina, with friends and family seven years ago, they may not have envisioned that their love of fine food and wine would result in hospitality offerings on two continents. But this May, that’s exactly what will happen: Following the success of their Entre Cielos Wine Hotel + Spa in Mendoza (which recently introduced stylish new Vineyard Lofts), the owners are expanding their palate-pleasing offerings with the May 10 launch of the private S/Y Entre Cielos yacht, which will cruise the Greek Islands.

Designed as a traditional Mediterranean gulet ship, the 104-foot yacht—which starts at about $30,000 per week—can accommodate 12 guests in five cabins, each of which is named after a Greek philosopher (Socrates, Plato, Pythagoras and so on) and stocked with related books. The staff of five includes a private chef who will craft personalized meals featuring produce and seafood sourced daily in each port; you can enjoy them on the spacious wooden deck outfitted with cushy sofas and a large dining table. Given the Entre Cielos brand’s winery origins, meals will be paired with bottles from a well-stocked selection that highlights top labels from Greece and beyond.

In-between indulgences, guests can explore both popular and lesser-known areas of the Greek Isles, choosing from itineraries that sail though the Cyclades chain (including Mykonos and Santorini), the Ionian islands (with its Venetian, British and French influences) or the Saronic Gulf chain (which is steeped in mythology.) Along the way, you’ll visit ancient sites, stroll through charming port towns, shop chic boutique and watch the sunset from many a taverna terrace. Or have the captain just drop anchor in a secluded cove so you can dive into the blue-green waters for a snorkel or swim. Better still, do nothing at all but sunning yourself on the bow of your private sailing yacht.

S/Y Entre Cielos yacht

Breakfast on S/Y Entre Cielos  Photo: Courtesy of S/Y Entre Cielos

S/Y Entre Cielos yacht

S/Y Entre Cielos  Photo: Courtesy of S/Y Entre Cielos

S/Y Entre Cielos yacht

The VIP Cabin Sokrates at S/Y Entre Cielos  Photo: Courtesy of S/Y Entre Cielos

S/Y Entre Cielos yacht

S/Y Entre Cielos  Photo: Courtesy of S/Y Entre Cielos

