Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Are Hosting Airbnb Stays at Their Stylish Hamptons Home



If you want to vacation like a celeb this summer, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are opening up their highly curated Hamptons retreat.

The couple’s uber-stylish beach house in Montauk, New York will soon be available for booking through Airbnb. All you need to do is mark your calendar for 1 pm on May 31 to secure your spot. According to the listing, the one-night stay is scheduled for June 10 and will only run you $19. The design duo will host a total of two guests at their abode, and yes, they’ll be there to greet you and give you the lay of the land.

Celebrity design couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are listing their Hamptons home on Airbnb Marc McAndrews

“Our home in Montauk has been a place where we’ve created so many wonderful memories as a family over the years and so it’s extra special to be able to share it through Airbnb this summer,” Berkus shared in a post on his Instagram.

The interior designers are giving fans an inside look at their stunning seaside residence, which they overhauled completely after buying the property in 2019. Today, the ‘70s-era spread features an abundance of natural sunlight in every room, tons of wood accents, and cozy neutral furnishings. The estate is no doubt tailored to the couple’s tastes and even goes as far as to incorporate locally sourced reclaimed materials from nearby docks and shores.

The one-night stay will take place on June 10 for two guests Marc McAndrews

When it comes to how to spend your time, the sunny backyard includes a private pool to take a dip in or you could always grab one of Berkus’s books off the shelf and crack it open al fresco. For the foodies, everything in the fully stocked chef’s kitchen is yours to whip up something delish. Of course, you’ll also be in close proximity to some of the most picturesque beaches, charming shops, and nature trails that the Hamptons have to offer.

“With every detail thoughtfully renovated, our Montauk home is inspired by the landscape and beaches that surround it, and our hope is that it will allow you to truly unplug and reset,” the designers wrote in the listing.

If you didn’t manage to snag the initial guest stay, don’t stress. The home will be open for additional bookings this summer—just not for $19 per night.

