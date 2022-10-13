The Ned Is Opening a Members-Only Club and Hotel in Qatar Just in Time for the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar next month, and The Ned wants to ensure attendees stay in style.

The famed hotel and members-only club, which is helmed by Nick Jones of Soho House fame, will arrive in Doha just in time for the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. Marking the third location of The Ned as part of its global expansion, The Ned Doha follows the recent opening of Ned NoMad (and Little Ned) in New York and joins the flagship Ned London that opened in 2017.

The new outpost is located in the former Ministry of the Interior building that was originally designed by renowned Lebanese architect William Sednaoui. Sitting on the Corniche waterfront, the 500,000-square-foot property offers spectacular views of the Persian Sea and neighboring Doha Palace, as well as a good dose of glitz and glamor.

The five-story building houses 90 rooms and 12 suites—the biggest being the 1,100-square-foot Park View suite, which affords sunset views of Al Bidda Park. The decor scheme is ’70s-inspired glam, with warm wood accents, silk rugs and touches of gold everywhere you look.

The lavish ground-floor atrium takes inspiration from the London location and will host an array of live performances. Members will also have access to the onsite health club, which features a 98-foot pool with cabanas and a full-service spa. On top of that, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the comprehensive art collection. Housed in a mini museum, it includes works from 150 artists that range from paintings and textiles to full-scale installations.

Lounge space. Club Ned

There are plenty of choices for dining, too, with no less than seven restaurants within the property. The Nickel Lounge and Electric Diner serve American fare with a side of live music. Malibu Kitchen also serves up American dishes in an outdoor California-inspired setting. Kaia has pan-Asian fare covered, with sushi, poke bowls and the like. Hadika is a Levantine garden restaurant serving Middle Eastern family-style options, while Cecconi’s is an Italian-style establishment slinging wood-fired pizza. Finally, there’s Millie’s, an international brasserie with prime views of the hotel’s live music venue.

Interested in joining? Global membership starts at $6,500 for founding members or $7,500 with a $1,000 signup fee for all others. The hotel and club officially open in November to coincide perfectly with your FIFA trip.

Click here to see Ned Doha in photos.