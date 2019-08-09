This New Wellness Hotel in Lapland Will Literally Have You Floating Under the Northern Lights

Following the success of their Treehotel just south of the Arctic Circle, the developers behind that forest-set concept are heading to the water for their next spectacular, design-driven project. Located in the natural splendor of Sweden’s Lapland, in a prime Northern Lights-viewing spot along the Lule River, the Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa offers an array of experiences in one: a wellness retreat, a wilderness adventure, and unique rooms that either float on top of or are frozen into the river.

Designed by architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kauppi to have zero impact on the environment, the hotel was inspired by the region’s timber industry heritage, during which trees felled in local forests were transported down the river to be processed. The six two-story land-based cabins and six detached floating cabins have been created in a wedge shape (in honor of a tool used by the loggers), and feature woods like pine and oak, walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, furnishings by Scandinavian makers and sophisticated interiors by designer AnnKathrin Lundqvist. You’ll also enjoy creature comforts like Wi-Fi, under-floor heating, high-end bedding, in-room tablets, Kerstin Florian bath products and mini-bars stocked with healthy options like smoothies made from local ingredients.

In the center of it all, the circular Artic bath house is the main wellness hub, with four Scandinavian saunas, hot and cold plunge pools, indoor and outdoor showers, and a patio made for soaking up views of the Aurora Borealis. Yoga, meditation, crystal healing, mindfulness sessions and other balancing therapies are also available, while clean, healthful meals and snacks compliment the wellness philosophy.

Off the Map Travel’s three-day personalized itineraries to Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa start at $3,242 per person. The one-of-a-kind hotel is now taking reservations for its February 2020 opening.