This New Travel Company Sends You Around the World With Celebrity Hosts

As veterans of the luxury travel industry, Cameron MacMillan and Eric Grayson are experts at creating bespoke itineraries for high-end clients. But “after years spent planning essentially the same itineraries over and over again,” says MacMillan, “I found myself constantly questioning and challenging the limits of possibility.” Inspired to explore what “next-level personalized travel” could mean, MacMillan and Grayson co-founded The Luminary Experiences, a collection of trips curated to reflect the perspectives and passions of noted personalities—who will also join guests on the vacation. “Our ultimate vision is to connect people to some of the biggest names in today’s cultural arena through shared interests, while providing new and thrilling experiences that money alone cannot buy,” says Grayson.

Officially launched this month, The Luminary Experiences will offer a starting roster of seven four-to-nine-day trips in 2020, with more in the works for 2021; each trip will be limited to 10-20 guests to keep things intimate and allow for quality access to the featured “luminary.” Up first is the chance to explore Paris and Normandy with world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin, whose expertise will help bring to life the rich histories of these destinations. Taking place August 6-11, the trip will include a VIP visit to the Eiffel Tower with a descendant of Gustave Eiffel, who will open up the family archives, as well as tours of iconic World War II sites, gourmet meals, and stays at five-star hotels.

In September, you can experience Milan with model and actor Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman, who will take you on behind-the-scenes atelier visits and private shopping jaunts, or explore ice climbing, black sand beaches and more in Iceland with award-winning Strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson—who you might know as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane from “Game of Thrones.” In October, Chef Simone Falco, of Eataly, Rossopomodoro and “Top Chef” fame, will showcase his favorite foodie finds during a five-day stay in Naples and Sorrento, Italy (the former is his hometown.) Other trips in the works include a November adventure in Marrakech and the High Atlas Mountains with Tony Award-winning actor BD Wong, and—in 2021—a yoga-themed itinerary with actress Zoe Kravitz. Trips start at $7,950 per person.