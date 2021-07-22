Traveling Solo? Oceania’s Newest Cruise Liner Offers Luxury Single Rooms With Their Own Balconies

Cruise liners aren’t exactly known for delivering the most personalized experiences, but Oceania Cruises is hoping to change that with its newest 823-footer.

Named to reflect “the dawn of a new age in travel,” Vista is designed to make you feel as though you’re sailing aboard your very own superyacht. The vessel, which marks the seventh for the line, promises lavish interiors, top-notch amenities and white-glove service for each seafarer when it launches in 2023.

Vista is being constructed by renowned Italian yard Fincantieri and finished to the highest standards. With a generous volume of roughly 67,000 GT, the vessel comprises a grand dining room inspired by Parisian society in the 20th century, a glamorous Martini bar, a stylish lounge with panoramic views, a beach club with a pool, a spa and wellness center and its very own casino, just for kicks.

As for accommodation, Vista will feature a range of generous suites and staterooms for couples or families, with requisite creature comforts like rainfall showers and private balconies. What’s more, for the first time in almost 20 years, Oceania is adding staterooms designed specifically for one. Billed as “spacious and airy yet cozy,” the 270-square-foot cabins will come complete with a Tranquility memory foam bed, a lounge, mini bar and a private balcony. This means solo travelers will no longer have to pay a supplemental fee for occupying a cabin meant for two. As part of the Concierge Level of accommodations, the single-occupancy cabins will also afford guests extra perks such as priority embarkation, access to the exclusive Concierge lounge, free laundry service, room service, a complimentary bottle of Champagne and more.

The vessel can sleep up to 1,200 guests in total and will be equipped with 800 crew. This means there will be two crew for every three guests, which will result in meticulous, personalized service.

“We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future,” Oceania’s president and CEO Bob Binder said in a statement.

Vista‘s inaugural 2023 itineraries will open for sale this September. But while waiting for the new ship’s arrival, cruisers can embark on one of Oceania’s 16, just-announced 2022 voyages to Europe or Tahiti aboard the recently updated (and upgraded) Regatta or Nautica. These rage from 10-to-24-day itineraries along the French and Italian Rivieras, around the Greek islands and to the Holy Lands (from Italy to Israel to Turkey) to 10-day stints in French Polynesia.

Check out more images of the upcoming Vista here: