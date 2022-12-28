Who Needs a Tent? These Luxury Domes Let You Glamp in Washington’s Cascade Mountains in Style

A new mountain-side campsite wants to bring group glamping to new heights—literally.

Dubbed Oculis Lodge, the seven-acre site in Washington’s Cascade mountains is now taking reservations for its unique brand of dome-shaped vacation homes. The site’s units, which are designed to mimic an egg, each span 700 square feet, offering enough space for you and five friends to camp in style. The 30 x 15-foot pods offer a host of luxe amenities, including your own furnished two-story dome, a patio with a fire pit, outdoor jacuzzi and private sauna. Situated amid undeveloped land, the campsite is aiming to lure glampers who want an immersive mountain experience.

Oculus means “eye” in Latin. And in architecture, it refers to a window or shape that has an opening of an oval or circular shape. For the Oculis Lodge, that means a striking 15-foot slylight at the top of every unit, which drenches the space in light during the day offers prime stargazing at night. The name also calls attention the eco-conscious structure of the dome-shaped cabins. Each build has a rock-solid airform structure that requires 50 percent less energy to heat and cool than conventional structures. Only recycled concrete, reclaimed wood and recycled materials were used to build the pods, according to the company.

An exterior-view rendering of Oculis Lodge’s dome-shaped pods for rent. Oculis Lodge

The domes themselves feature an arched entryway with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lure you into the cozy and decidedly round accommodations. In one corner, there’s a bedroom with a king size bed for two. In a loft-like space on the second floor, two additional queen-size beds can sleep four more.

Inside you’ll find a simple but design-savvy layout. Neutral earth tones anchor the space, with handsome wood accents throughout. The circular design lends itself to efficiency: A fully appointed kitchen sits in front of a dining table that doubles as a kind of island. Off the kitchen, you’ll step down a sunken living room, with plush circular seating around a glass coffee table. Fittingly, the communal space sits directly under the skylight offering gorgeous views of the firmament above.



The cozy interior of the pods, complete with the 15-foot skylight above. Oculis Lodge

To be sure, stargazing here will be spectacular, so each pod comes equipped with a telescope to help you find Orion’s Belt. The rest outdoor area is no less fun. The patio comes with a heated deck and dedicated yoga/workout space to help you get centered no matter the temps outside. After that workout or hike, you can take a dip in the six-person jacuzzi or lounge in the private sauna.

Of course, the real star of the show for this campsite is nature itself. Oculis Lodge is surrounded by one of the state’s most impressive assets: gorgeous tree-laden mountain terrain, ideal for daily hikes and exploration. And if you’re up for taking a short trip offsite, you can enjoy a host of outdoor activities at nearby Mount Baker, including rafting, kayaking, skiing, snowboarding and sledding.

Oculus Lodge, which sits inside a small mountain town/area called Glacier, is slated to begin welcoming guests in April 2023. Availability is limited and is currently being prioritized by “access levels,” based on the number of nightly stays you choose. Travelers booking stays from five to seven nights long will have first priority. Prices will range from $359 for one night to $1907 for a max of seven nights.

