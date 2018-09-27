Let Masterpiece Estates Indulge Your Inner Aristocrat

Those familiar with the properties of the Oetker Collection are no strangers to seriously indulgent travel—Le Bristol Paris and the Lanesborough being elegant exhibits A and B of what it has to offer. But sometimes, settling into a suite overlooking Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s glistening pool filled with glamorous strangers just isn’t quite the vibe you’re looking for. And unless you want to go all-in and buy the place out for an over-the-top weekend, finding a property that is the perfect mix of privacy and service can be a steep challenge.

That gap between hotel and home is exactly what the Swiss hospitality brand has set to fill with its new Masterpiece Estates. The venture kicked off this month with a collection of three historic properties scattered throughout the English countryside (there are plans to expand the portfolio globally), all of which are now available for you to settle into for the ultimate couple of days—or, more ideally, weeks—away from real life.

The crown jewel available to call your own through the new rental service is arguably the imposing Glen Affric estate, located on the rocky shores of the brilliantly blue Loch Affric in the Scottish Highlands. Outside of its laundry list of included amenities—room for 20 guests, 10,000 acres of private wilderness, and a resident beauty therapist, just to name a few—the Victorian lodge’s true appeal comes courtesy of its resident host. Serving as your concierge for the duration of your stay, the host can arrange for almost anything in a snap, including scoring tee times at Scotland’s top links, setting up vintage whisky tastings, and showing you the ropes of scull racing out on the lake. Of course, they can also leave you alone—supplying a gin and tonic for you to sip on as you watch the fog slowly pour into the valley over the surrounding mountains.

The other two properties currently in the collection—Farleigh Wallop outside of London and the painstakingly renovated Hound Lodge at Goodwood (yes, that Goodwood)—also come equipped with live-in hosts, ensuring everyone who stays has an experience that is completely bespoke. Both also feature 10 bedrooms and plenty of space for you and your family or friends to fan out. At Farleigh, groups can try their hand at stalking pheasants and partridges, while others explore the house’s 600-year history or play a leisurely game of croquet on the 4,000-acre estate’s manicured lawns. And at the Hound Lodge, you and your hounds can explore the grounds, take a dip in the indoor pool, or, if you’re really lucky, hit the skies in one of the few airworthy Spitfire planes housed on the property.