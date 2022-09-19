A New Collection of Luxury Ski Chalets Just Opened Across the Colorado Rockies

Just in time for the upcoming ski season, Onefinestay has launched a new collection of holiday rentals in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

The British hospitality outfit, which forayed into the US mountains last year with properties in Aspen, Jackson Hole and Park City, has opened six new chalets for skiing enthusiasts in the notable winter destinations of Steamboat, Breckenridge and Vail Valley.

Steamboat is the only ski resort with trademarked snow and offers some of the country’s best skiing. You’ll also find the six-bedroom Gold Mine Lodge just steps away from the Thunderhead ski lift. Crafted from genuine gold-mine timbers, this elegant 7,720-foot chalet (priced from $1,000 per night) comes with a stone fireplace, a sauna and an outdoor hot tub. The stylish five-bedroom Poma Lodge North in Steamboat Springs, meanwhile, gives guests easy access to the area’s renowned alpine activities such as hiking and snowmobiling (from $900 per night).

Epic Retreat. Onefinestay

Sitting at the foot of the Tenmile Range, the mountain town of Breckenridge brings you the very best of nature. The Bear’s Den, for instance, is an eight-bedroom ski chalet perfectly positioned on the slopes so you can hit the powder in seconds (from $2,800 per night). Set within the Timbertrail neighborhood, the six-bedroom Epic Retreat chalet also comes with ski-in and ski-out access, a private hot tub, a fire pit and views of the snow-capped Ten Mile Range (from $1,650 per night).

Stag Lodge. Onefinestay

Not to be outdone, the charming alpine villages of Vail and Beaver Creek boast more than 5,000 acres of skiable terrain in winter, along with 500 miles of hiking and biking trails come summer. The area is also home to the Stag Lodge (from $1,000 per night) which offers a cool, modern interior with six bedrooms, a Jacuzzi, a hot tub, a theater and more. The nearby Pioneer Lodge (from $1,000 per night) is a classic log cabin with five bedrooms and breathtaking cathedral ceilings.

Gold Mine Lodge. Onefinestay

In addition to the charming abodes, each guest will have access to Onefinestay’s 24/7 concierge team that can curate tailored experiences in the Rockies, from personalized ski sessions to Michelin-star feasts. You could even opt for a private spa treatment in the privacy of your chalet or enjoy a sleigh ride through the mountain wilds.

That’s your winter trip sorted, then.