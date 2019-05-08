This Balearic Island Hideaway Is the New Go-To for Summer in the Mediterranean

Majorca has always suffered from multiple personalities. It’s possible you’ve only witnessed the Balearic island’s boisterous side—the raucous beach party scene set within a string of high-rise hotels lined up one after another along the Mediterranean coast. But there’s a calmer side to this Spanish isle, in the capital city of Palma. More soulful, more authentic, it has long been a quieter counterpart to the coast’s noisy beach resorts—so much so that almost nobody cared enough to visit. But this summer, Palma is stepping out of the shadows and ascending as the island’s buzzier (and, we’ll say it, better) place to stay.

A collection of new five-star hotels is largely to thank for the transformation. But it wasn’t the usual case of big-box luxury-brand takeovers—Palma’s strict zoning laws make that kind of overdevelopment impossible—as much as it was a series of calculated renovations that have reclaimed Majorca’s history and culture. Take Hotel Glòria de Sant Jaume, which, like most of the new-wave properties that opened here in the last year, claims one of the resort city’s most storied landmark buildings. Located in a restored manor house dating to the 16th century, the hotel proudly shows off its elegant old bones—original frescoes and beamed ceilings included—but it also adds 21st-century amenities, such as a sauna, hammam and pool.

Further proving that old buildings can make for the best hotels is Palacio Can Marques, an 18th- century mansion set along Palma’s marina. Its 13 suites are furnished with Murano chandeliers and hand-woven carpets, and some have private terraces. We’re particularly smitten with the hotel’s epic patio framed by alabaster Gothic columns (where a crisp Negroni has never tasted better), not to mention its private yacht available for pleasure cruising on the Mediterranean.