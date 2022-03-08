This Luxe New Glass Lodge in Iceland Gives Travelers Panoramic Views of the Arctic Tundra

Off the Map Travel has created a novel new way for travelers to immerse themselves in Iceland.

The adventure specialists, known for tailor-made itineraries to far-flung destinations, have just launched a new luxury tour that includes a couple of nights in an incredible glass lodge in the country’s stunning Southern Highlands.

The aptly named Panorama Glass Lodge Escape is designed to bring the magic of the outdoors in. The four-day experience kicks off with two nights in one of four glass lodges located just 1.5 hours from Reykjavik and also includes guided visits to a handful of Iceland’s breathtaking natural wonders.

Named after Norse mythology characters, the lodges can each sleep two in a custom-made, king-sized bed and come fitted with a fully equipped kitchen and an ensuite with a rainfall shower. While inside, you’ll enjoy panoramic views of the Northern Lights, the Hekla volcano and the expansive arctic tundra. Since the area is remote and free of light pollution, you can also partake in a spot of stargazing.

To top it off, you’ll have access to a private sauna and hot tub in which you can relax and unwind while surrounded by nature. As an added bonus, the eco-friendly lodges are heated with sustainable electricity while a nearby spring supplies fresh water.

“These lodges are the epitome of escapism,” Jonny Cooper, founder of Off the Map Travel, said in a statement. “This is the first time the lodges have been included in a travel experience that brings together everything the guest needs from transfers to locally guided activities.”

Speaking of activities, you’ll have the opportunity to tackle the famous Golden Circle. This 186-mile route showcases three of the most popular natural attractions in Iceland: Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir Geothermal Area and Gullfoss Waterfall. You’ll also embark on a snowmobile adventure to a glacier, visit the ice caves on the South Coast and take a dip in the Blue Lagoon. The final two days, meanwhile, you’ll explore Iceland’s capital city Reykjavik and spend the last night in a luxury hotel.

Available year-round, the Panorama Glass Lodge Escape is priced from $4,225 per person based on a self-catering basis and two people traveling. Flights are additional. You can, of course, choose to extend or customize the trip with additional nights at the lodge or extra experiences.

