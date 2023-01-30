This Lavish Private Jet Trip Takes You on a Monthlong Tour of the World’s Best Distilleries

Why sip on spirits at home when you could be traversing the globe and sampling the world’s best liquors right in their native countries? Thanks to this luxe travel company’s new over-the-top experience, now you can do just that.

TCS World Travel has rolled out its bonkers Distilleries of the World by Private Jet itinerary, which gives you the chance to try the most iconic drinks from different cultural regions around the globe. During the 34-day journey, you’ll be transported to 11 destinations, each centered around the history of a specific wine or spirit, from Caribbean rums to Portuguese wine. Plus, you’ll be hanging your hat at a slew of high-end international hotels and gaining access to a bevy of exclusive tours to showcase the process behind each beverage.

And your airfare is completely sorted, as TCS has called upon a private Gulfstream 450 to bring you country-hopping for the first leg of the tour; then an Embraer Legacy 650 will whisk you away to complete the remainder of your journey.

Everything begins in New York, where you’ll fly into JFK and be ushered away to fine suite accommodations at the Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, an Art Deco classic on the Upper East Side, for four nights. While you’re there, expect to enjoy a few activities, including a private yacht charter around the Hudson and a behind-the-scenes tour of different boroughs. Then you’ll be off to Louisville, Ky., for your stay at the historic Seelbach Hilton, founded in 1905, to explore the city’s famous Bourbon Trail—an adventure that’ll take you through the best bourbon distilleries in the Bluegrass State.

From there, you’ll jet off to Mexico City for a day of exploration, while your next sampling spot will be in Oaxaca, in the southwest part of the country, where you’ll indulge in private mezcal tastings and a visit to a local farm for two nights at Casa Santo Origen, nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Madre de Oaxaca range. And then, in short form, you’re off to Peru, where you’ll reside in Pisco for two nights at the beachside Paracas Luxury Collection and test out local spirits before being whisked off to Lima, which includes two nights at the luxe Belmond Miraflores Park, perched over the Pacific Ocean.

Then, get ready to shift from urban lodgings to tropical abodes, as the next stretch of the experience begins in the Caribbean, with a visit to St. Lucia and a day in Martinique to learn more about its history that’s steeped in great rum. Once you’ve become an expert on all things rum-related, you’ll head off to Portugal to visit the Azores archipelago and sample delicious wine from its local regions beside stunning scenery.

Your next spirits destination will be in none other than the vast Scottish Highlands, where you’ll partake in tasting only the highest-quality whiskies that the area is famous for. The last stops on the expansive itinerary include a few nights in Poland, where you’ll sip on vodka at the Chopin Distillery, the country’s last family-owned vodka maker, before wrapping up the journey in England.

“Our Distilleries of the World by Private Jet trip is a truly one-of-a-kind exploration of delicious food and drink around the world, taking travelers right to the source of their favorite libations from mezcal to bourbon,” Shelley Cline, president of TCS World Travel, told Robb Report. “Guests will sip their way around the globe while soaking in the culture, cuisine and history of incredible destinations.”

As for dates, the curated itinerary can be tailored to your schedule—so it may be time to check your calendar.

Rates start at $270,000 per group of six travelers.