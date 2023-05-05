The ‘Queen Mary’ Will Reopen This Summer Following a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

After three long years, the Queen Mary is nearly ready to welcome back royal subjects. The cruise liner-turned-tourist attraction is set to reopen to the public this summer following a lengthy, multimillion-dollar makeover.

The century-old vessel, which has been docked in Long Beach since 1967, was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and swiftly fell into disrepair. Since then, the Long Beach City Council has been working tirelessly to get the aging 1,019-footer back to her former glory. The Port of Long Beach has now stepped in to help push the project across the line.

The city and the port have reached a mutually beneficial deal regarding the land surrounding the Queen Mary, as reported by the Long Beach Post. The port has gained control of 14 acres near the ship in exchange for giving the city $12 million.

The ship will reopen to the public on June 8. Kirby Lee/AP

“This partnership will provide investment for the Queen Mary while in turn strengthening two Long Beach industry sectors: tourism and hospitality, transportation and logistics,” Mayor Rex Richardson told the Post.

The city will provide details of exactly how the funds will be spent later this year, but Richardson says the millions will go toward ongoing restoration projects and infrastructure that is needed at the site.

“This is going to help expedite the Queen Mary’s return to profitability,” the mayor adds.

The liner’s hotel will reopen to guests first on May 12. Kirby Lee/AP

The deal has drawbacks, of course. City officials said the $12 million advance from the port will likely be spent in three years but could take the city more than a decade to repay. Still, it seems a relatively small price to pay to keep the Queen Mary afloat.

The liner’s hotel will reopen to guests first on May 12. The Observation Bar, Promenade Cafe, and Chelsea’s Chowder House will also reopen as hotel stays resume. A grand reopening for the public will then take place on June 8, before a brunch service starts up on July 2.

Mark your calendars, folks.