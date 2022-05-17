This New Telluride Mountain Trekking Retreat Aims to Help You Reset Your Body and Mind

An ultra-luxurious tailored wellness retreat has just debuted in Telluride’s show-stopping San Juan Mountains. Called Reset, the six-night, six-day experience offers three personalized pathways that take advantage of the stunning location. Each week, 18 guests begin their own personalized Reset journey, guided by wellness experts. They choose from three distinct programs—Reach, Recharge and Roam—each of which is designed with the aim of delivering a complete physical and mental reboot.

A major component of the retreat is the fact that it is set at elevation, as Reset employs high-altitude training for whole-body wellness. At the heart of the experience, no matter which pathway is selected, are daily half-day treks with AMGA-certified mountain guides. Additionally, guests can take advantage of the facility’s exclusive on-site wellness center stocked with state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, and enjoy access to personal and group training sessions, acupuncture, oxygen enrichment, nutritional coaching, IV therapies, hyperbaric chamber therapy and a variety of spa services that center around recovery. Included in each retreat are five 60-minute customized massages.

“The physical backdrop, calm nature of the local community, high attention to detail and white glove hospitality set Reset apart from the other known concepts,” says Dylan Bates, co-founder of the retreat. “This thoughtfulness in the curation of Reset allows our guests the time and space they need to reset mentally and physically and come out of the experience with a refreshed vision.”

As there are no accommodations at the Reset facility, retreat guests stay in a private section of the Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, in elegantly appointed and customized rooms that ensure a deep and luxurious rest. Thoughtful details include oxygen therapy in each room, and guests will be outfitted with Arcteryx and Norrona outdoor apparel and be provided with ISUN organic skincare products.

Rachel Musquiz, Ayurvedic chef, herbalist and founder of Curcuma Kitchen, created the anti-inflammatory plant-based menus that are included with the retreats. Each dish energizes, detoxifies and satisfies; menu items include ancient grain granola, overnight oat peach cobbler, a turmeric- and curry-spiced loaded sweet potato, blood orange, avocado and cucumber ceviche and a cauliflower steak en croute.

The meals help fuel the six-day agenda, which is packed with activities tailored to your needs. “We respect that every guest has their own story and intentions that bring them to Reset,” says Bates. “Reset programming meets each guest where they are in their wellness journey. Helping guests choose their pathway during our robust intake process ensures a special experience that matches the guests’ intention and goals.”

Created for goal-setters and go-getters seeking measurable change, the Reach pathway features rugged wilderness treks, personal training and bodywork, mindset-focused guided meditation and plant-based cooking classes. The Recharge pathway, meanwhile, is designed to encourage rest and relaxation via self-reflection through rejuvenating bodywork treatments, guided meditation sessions and things like customized aromatherapy and enjoying a curated selection of documentaries, reading materials and music playlists. The Roam pathway is made for those who like to wander and features personalized strength training, reinvigorating bodywork and a choice of two guided excursions, like rock climbing or a Via Ferrata hike with a certified AMGA mountain guide, guided fly-fishing or paragliding with a certified USHPA instructor.

“My primary intention when concepting Reset was impact,” says Bates. “We like to say that everyone resets differently, and no one will leave the same.” The Reset retreat starts at $10,000 per guest for the Reach pathway and $10,500 per guest for the Recharge and Roam pathways.