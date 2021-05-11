These New Aspen Luxury Rental Homes Come With Private Horse Stables—and a Wrangler

Ski season may be over, but Aspen regulars know there is a lot to enjoy in the Colorado mountain town in the summer, from hiking and biking to walking tours and outdoor live music. As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, this summer looks to be almost as lively as previous ones, with such events as the Little Nell Culinary Fest (June 17-20), Aspen Music Festival (July 1-August 22), Audi Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Ride (July 24), ArtCrush (August 4-6) and the Chukkers, Champagne and Caviar Summer Polo Benefit (August 22) already on the calendar. With so much going on, this might be the year to base yourself in Aspen for the summer months—and the Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch can help. Set to launch on May 15, this new gated development offers luxury four- and five-bedroom rental homes that come with a wide array of amenities, including a private horse stable complete with a dedicated wrangler.

“Last summer, throughout the pandemic, luxury travelers were flocking to Aspen and looking for privacy in a destination that offered wide-open spaces and the outdoors,” Simon Chen, vice president of the Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch, tells Robb Report. “As outdoor travel continues to be in high demand this year, we saw this as a great opportunity to offer a new concept in a sought-after year-round destination that gives our guests the exclusivity, privacy and comforts of a home—and the personalized amenities and services of a five-star hotel.”

Located on 813 gated acres in the Roaring Fork Valley, about 10 minutes from downtown Aspen, the development (which was formerly the site of a family ranch) will launch with six new homes, with another six slated to be completed by 2023. Built in a contemporary ranch style, the currently available homes include two four-bedroom, 4.5-bath options designed by architect Michael Fuller, who has over 25 years of experience working in the Aspen, Snowmass and Telluride areas. Each of these homes, which start at $175,000 per month, features touches like a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace or picture windows framing mountain views. For more room, upgrade to one of the three five-bedroom, 5.5-bath options, which start at $200,000 per month. Each was designed by Aspen-based Poss Architecture and (depending on the home) boasts elements like an internal courtyard, a vegetable garden or views of the red canyons and cottonwoods.

A sixth home, the three-bedroom Independence House, is available to rent as an overflow option for those needing additional bedrooms (rates are available upon request), and buyouts of all the homes for weddings, retreats or corporate events are also possible (contact the team here for more info). Along with the modern style, the décor—both in the homes and the community’s public spaces—includes photographs, sculptures, paintings and mixed-media works by such artists as Jeff Koons, Domingo Zapata, Natalie Victor Retali, Johanne Cinier and Tony Cragg.

Renters also have access to additional entertaining areas, including the central Ranch House, which is equipped with a 14-seat dining room, indoor and outdoor kitchens, a theater, a Steinway Spirio player piano and more; the space is available to reserve free of charge for small dinner parties, or for an additional fee for larger events. Also included with the rental rates is use of the Historic Barn, home to arcade games and foosball, pool and ping pong tables; a gym and pool house with fitness center, swimming pool, hot tubs and steam room; and a Toy Garage stocked with snowmobiles, four-wheelers, dirt and electric bikes and Polaris RZR ATVs.

Immerse yourself more deeply into ranch life at the Horse Barn, where you’ll find six horses, a wash bay and feed room, a 60-foot round pen and an exterior riding arena. The on-staff wrangler is available for training and to take you out on trail rides. Weekly housekeeping, car service, airport transfers, concierge and use of golf carts are also included with your stay, while things like sommelier and private chef services, grocery delivery, babysitting, event planning and in-home spa and salon appointments can be arranged for additional fees.