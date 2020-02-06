Robb Recommends: A Fast, Travel-Friendly Device to Clean Your Electronics

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Our electronics really get around when we’re traveling; I shudder to think of all the places my phone alone goes on a travel day, from the tops of airline and hotel check-in counters and the insides of TSA bins to airplane seat pockets and taxi backseats. So it’s always been important, even before the current coronavirus fears, to sanitize our gear—but also a challenge, as they can’t be cleaned with liquids or treated as thoroughly with anti-bacterial wipes or micro-fiber cloths (since the uneven surfaces and crevices of electronic devices are often hard to access.) Luckily, one of the leading makers of UV light-based sanitizing devices has introduced a new model that makes it easier than ever to banish germs while on the road.

According to the experts at PhoneSoap, research has shown that cell phones harbor 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom—mainly because, as they’re in our hands all day, they take on germs from everything we touch. To fight this, the company has for 10 years been creating products that disinfect technology using UV-C wavelength light, which provides a thorough, 360-degree cleaning without emitting any heat or harmful chemicals. The latest model, the PhoneSoap Pro, includes a host of upgraded features that are ideal for traveling, including a faster sanitization cycle; by adding two more light bulbs and a new reflective aluminum interior, the device can now clean tech in 5 minutes instead of 10 minutes.

The new design also fits phones that have been places in bulky or battery-equipped cases (as well as keys, earbuds, credit cards, Apple watches and more), and features USB-A and USB-C charging ports, so you can charge two devices at once while sanitizing them. You also have the ability to charge on your schedule, thanks to both automatic and manual activation options, and can also hear your phone’s alarm or vibrations while it’s in the Pro—so you won’t miss that wake-up alarm, or your flight. The PhoneSoap Pro is available in multiple colors; for an extra $10, it can be personalized with custom text or photos.

Buy Now: $120