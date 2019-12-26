Quantcast
// RR One

Robb Recommends: A Carry-On Suitcase That Helps Prevent Wrinkles

VOCIER’s innovative C38 bag comes with things you didn’t even know you needed.

VOCIER suitcase carry-on Photo: Courtesy VOCIER
Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

You don’t see garment bags much in overhead compartments these days, and VOCIER may be the reason why. Headquartered in Germany, with a design office in the Italian alps, the luggage and travel accessories company has been racking up recognition since it was founded five years ago, including prestigious James Dyson Design and Red Dot Design awards. Its best-selling model, the stylish C38, offers things I didn’t even know I needed from a carry-on suitcase—including hidden compartments, and a patented ZeroCrease section that helps keep clothes more pristine and wrinkle-free than any garment bag could.

VOCIER C38 carry-on suitcase

The ZeroCrease compartment can be easily removed for more space  Photo: Courtesy VOCIER

Made with ballistic nylon, fiber-injected BASF plastics and vegetable-tanned Tuscan leather details, the two-wheel case has a zippered top with a built-in garment-hanging compartment that’s been designed to keep clothes compressed, so they don’t wrinkle. (It can fit the equivalent of one full suit.) The compartment then curves over a main zippered section where you can put the bulk of your items; if you don’t need the hanging option, it can be easily removed to provide more space in the interior.

Meanwhile, on the outside of the suitcase, a hidden zipper under one of the handles leads to a deep section for Dopp kits, plastic bags of liquids or anything might need to quickly access when going through security, as well as additional areas for chargers and power banks. Finally (and this might be a first), when you pull up the telescoping handle, you’ll see another pouch where you can stash passports and phones while you’re rolling through the airport. I didn’t make use of all these features on my first trip with the C38, but since then have found them come in very handy—so much so, my other carry-ons are seeming a little basic in comparison. The C38 comes with a lifetime warranty, a 100-day risk-free trial and free international shipping and returns. VOCIER also makes four-wheel carry-ons and versions with more interior space and features like compression pads, external laptop pockets and modular connectivity with other accessories.

Buy Now: $695

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad