Inside Ritz Carlton’s First Luxury Yacht Liner Launching This Summer

When Ritz-Carlton announced it was building three luxury superyachts back in 2017, fans of the storied American hotel chain were surprised—and instantly eager to hop on board. Now, four years later, after pandemic-related delays and rumored overspending, the first vessel is finally ready to set sail this summer and prove five-star hospitality can exist on the high seas.

The 623-foot cruise liner, christened Evrima, will embark on its inaugural voyage in the Mediterranean on August 6, but Ritz-Carlton just couldn’t resist showing off the lavish interiors beforehand. Much like a ritzy hotel, the beautiful behemoth comes complete with 149 expansive suites that can collectively accommodate up to 298 guests.

Each suite includes a private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings that together create a light, airy feeling. A high percentage of large suites will be available, but you’ll also be able to choose one of several loft suites that offer two stories of space for boundless in-suite entertaining. Best of all, if you’re traveling with family, you can combine nearby suites to form a bigger, open-concept abode.

Ritz-Carlton regulars can expect to find the brand’s signature king-size beds, double-vanity bathrooms and high-thread-count linens. Not to mention, you’ll have soundproof walls to ensure your privacy for the entire trip.

Most voyages will range from seven to 10 days. Depending on the season, Evrima will visit the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Central America and South America. Destinations along the way will vary from Spain’s Balearic Islands to the French Riviera to the Costa Rican coastlines. Furthermore, since the ship is a little smaller than other liners, you’ll be able to access sought-after ports of call such as Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, St. Barts and more.

At each destination, you’ll be able to partake in intimate group tours from the hotel’s elevated Shore Collection. Of course, if you’d rather explore independently, the “Concierge Ashore” team can assist with lining up private experiences or bespoke events by working with local guides to create a more immersive, personalized journey.

As for downtime on board, Evrima offers a curated selection of ESPA spa treatments and even has its own signature restaurant called S.E.A. The latter is led by chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, a three-star Michelin restaurant at the Ritz Carlton, Wolfsburg, and offers a five-course degustation paired with fine wines and Champagne.

“Every element of the luxury yachting experience was carefully considered in creating Evrima,” Douglas Prothero, CEO of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, said in a statement. “This attention to detail and innovation, and our commitment to delivering highly personalized, immersive journeys will place the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in a league of its own, promising unforgettable getaways for both longtime cruisers and those who are new to the space.”

When it comes to price, rates vary depending on your destination, but a seven-day Caribbean voyage aboard Evrima starts at $5,100 per person in a double-occupancy suite. The two other yachts in the Ritz-Carlton fleet are also in production and slated to hit the seas in 2024 and 2025, respectively. All three of the yachts will also be available for private charters.

Five-star hospitality, indeed.

Check out more images below: