This New Bistro in Paris Has All the Trappings of a Luxury Yacht

There are few things better than being aboard a Riva yacht, their renowned 1950s Dolce Vita style instantly transports you back to a golden, unforgettable age. Of course, it’s not always an option; time, money and accessibility all play a part. Thankfully, the legendary Italian builder has found a way to bring all that on-board beauty straight to a Parisian bistro.

Set on the idyllic Seine river, the new Riva Privée in Paris gives wannabe seafarers the chance to enjoy the full Riva experience without leaving the land. The venue is part of the Splash Bistro at Port Van Gogh and every inch reflects the timeless elegance of Riva’s iconic yachts.

The interior features inimitable details, like polished mahogany tables embossed with the yard’s logo, chrome and steel accents and aquamarine cushions. While outside, the upscale beach area is customized with signature Riva furniture and billowing white linen sails. Of course, the culinary offering is as equally impressive. Chef Thomas Balland, who heads the brigade at Splash, serves up fresh, modern dishes inspired by seasonal produce.

If all this has you craving an actual sea voyage, you can do that, too. The privée also gives Splash guests the opportunity to cruise up the Seine on an Aquariva Super and see the City of Love from a different vantage.

The Riva Privée in Paris is part of the larger Riva Destinations project, which was established to help the Ferreti-owned brand expand beyond selling yachts and build a name outside of the marine world.

“The Riva Destinations give those who do not own a yacht the opportunity to live an authentic Riva experience,” Ferretti Group’s CCO Stefano de Vivo told Robb Report. “To breathe the magic and touch the heritage of this iconic 178-year-old brand.”

Riva already has lounges at the Gritti Palace Hotel in Venice, the Riva shipyard in Sarnico and the Monte Carlo Yacht Club, along with a privée in Milan. So, why Paree?

“It is about the cultural importance of Paris to Europe,” adds de Vivo. “Generally, we aim for exclusive destinations and carefully choose our partners.”

In addition to the privée in Paris, which has has been postponed due to Covid-19, Riva is planning a new lounge at the Ikador Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa in Opatija, Croatia, a privée at the Molo47restaurant in Formentera, and a lounge in Palm Beach.

Gents, it’s never been easier to get into the Riva spirit.