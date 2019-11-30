Robb Recommends: A Stylish Carry-On Made Just For You

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Every time I’m in Savannah, I pick-up something at Satchel. For those with any sort of affinity (or, in my case, weakness) for bags and leather goods, this shop—founded in 2006 by Savannah College of Art and Design grad Elizabeth Seeger—offers a treasure trove of options, all of which can be bought “off the rack” or custom-made in your choice of colors, materials, and accents. From handy wristlets and collapsible travel trays to buttery-soft duffels, a lot of the styles are great for travel. The India Carry-On, though, is one of my preferred go-tos for trips both big and small.

It’s also the only Satchel style that earned its name—and reputation—from a travel mishap. Seeger designed the piece to hold enough essentials for a two- or three-day trip, while also keeping it small enough to fit under your seat. Her sister, Alison, borrowed a prototype of the roomy bag for a trip to India—which turned into a three-day layover in Paris due to flight cancellations. With her checked luggage lost, she was able to make do with the clothes and essentials she’d packed in the carry-on until reunited with her suitcase.

During my travels, I’ve found this bag to be both handy enough for those on-the-go needs—thanks to five inside slip pockets, a zippered top, and two outside pockets to easily access passports and cell phones—and stylish enough for rolling up to a five-star hotel. Of course, the style of the bag also depends on your design vision; some of the highest-end options include using python, crocodile, and metallic hair-on-hide, all of which can be mixed with Satchel’s wide selection of colored leathers, and accented with a a longer messenger strap. The only problem is deciding on your preferenes—and then waiting the eight-to-ten weeks for your creation to be made. Starting at $545, $655 with messenger strap. Call for details on the custom made options.

