Robb Recommends: A Travel App That Helps Keep You Organized—and Eco-Conscious

Since launching in 2015, App in the Air has won awards and earned frequent flier loyalty for serving as a one-stop-hub for many travel needs—even ones you might not know you have. In addition to storing itineraries, boarding passes, and loyalty status info, the handy app makes it easy to get real-time flight updates, track boarding, and check on current wait times for security and customs. There’s even an AR tool to measure your luggage (to make sure that carry-on will fit) and traveler-sourced tips for the best airport café or where to find working power outlets. Now, the company is introducing a series of tools that might be the most useful of all—for both travelers and the planet.

Made for travelers who (like me) might be unsure of how best to balance frequent travel with being sustainable and eco-conscious, the new app feature—which rolled out in February, and is called the “Carbon Neutral Traveler”—includes an in-app calculator to help track and mitigate your carbon footprint; the carbon impact is determined based on factors like flight distance, aircraft model, and cabin class. Once you’ve got your footprint info, the app provides ways in which you can offset it, including a direct link to One Tree Planted, an organization through which you can donate towards the planting of trees around the world.

Best of all, thanks to a new partnership between App in the Air and One Tree Planted, the app company will also plant one tree for every flight booked within the app—which, given the app’s community of around five million users, could have quite the positive impact. There is no cost for the standard App in the Air; upgrade to a premium subscription ($29.99 for 12 months, $49.99 for a lifetime membership) to enjoy extras like real-time updates about family members’ flights, auto check-in, SMS updates when internet is unavailable and more.

