Robb Recommends: Mileo New York’s Healing Skincare Elixirs Are Made for Travel

Wearing a moisturizing face mask may be all the rage on planes these days, but when it comes to really healing travel-worn skin, I opt for a face oil or serum that’s designed to deliver deep benefits—and that can address whatever my immediate skin care needs might be. In some destinations, for example, I might need extra hydration, while in others, jet-lag or interrupted sleep might call for a product that helps boost radiance, or humidity might call for one to help combat oil production. With the travel sizes of the high-end, results-oriented Mileo New York Elixir Oud Collection, I’ve always got a product on hand to address specific needs—as well as fragrant reminders of some of my favorite destinations.

Created by Matthew Mileo (who has a background in chemistry, biology and psychology, and spent a decade working at Chanel), the one-hundred-percent natural and chemical-free Elixir Oud Collection is based on Oud, one of the rarest ingredients on earth—and one that’s said to be full of anti-inflammatory, cellular health-boosting and anti-carcinogenic benefits. All six of the oils in the range feature one-hundred-year-old Oud (sourced from agarwood trees in Southeast Asia), as well as some 3000 flowers in every bottle.

Each formula also includes ingredients to target specific skincare issues, culled from their indigenous locations. Named for the historic hilltop palace outside of Jaipur, the Amber Fort formula, for example, features Indian pink lotus flowers to brighten dull skin, while Monte D’Oro—named for one of the highest peaks on Corsica—incorporates Corsican Golden Immortelle flowers to heal and nourish damaged skin overnight. My main go-to for flying is Maroc D’Azur, which takes its color from the blue-hued Moroccan city of Chefchaouen, and which leaves skin dewy and hydrated thanks to a combination of Moroccan blue tansy, Osmanthus, and camellia flowers. Travel sizes start at $45, full sizes at $125, depending on the formula.

